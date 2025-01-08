Korean-Inspired Beef Bulgogi Grilled Cheese Recipe

Beef bulgogi is a popular Korean dish that everyone needs to try at least once, especially when cooked over the smoky heat of a tabletop grill. Marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, gochujang, and a sweet ingredient like brown sugar or pears, bulgogi is the perfect balance of salty and sweet, and the best thing to pair with banchan like kimchi and bean sprouts. What you might not find it paired with is cheese, an ingredient much less common in Korean BBQ spreads.

Advertisement

Though it might not be a staple at Korean BBQs, Korean cuisine often makes use of melty cheeses to counteract the spice of the red pepper pastes used in many of the dishes. Unlike most Asian cuisine, which is typically dairy-free, dishes like tteokbokki, budae jjigae, and dakgalbi are enhanced with slices of American cheese or shredded mozzarella. Developer Michelle McGlinn uses this idea in the form of a grilled cheese sandwich, toasting beef bulgogi between melty gouda and a pile of shredded mild cheddar. The rich and gooey cheese balances the spice of the beef and the tang of the kimchi for a perfect Korean-inspired sandwich that, like most Korean dishes, tastes even better washed down with soju.

Advertisement