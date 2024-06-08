Loaded Muffuletta Grilled Cheese Recipe

It's hard to improve on a classic, but this loaded grilled cheese takes the New Orleans signature muffuletta sandwich and turns it into a gooey, stretchy grilled cheese that screams comfort food with every bite.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, this iconic New Orleans sandwich originated from the city's Italian immigrant population, who developed it as a portable lunch option for workers. Traditionally, the muffuletta features a combination of Italian cured meats, cheeses, and a tangy olive salad all layered between two halves of sesame-topped Sicilian bread. The traditional meats and cheese often included soppressata (Italian dried salami), mortadella (Italian cooked pork sausage), and capicola (Italian dry-cured ham).

Our loaded muffuletta grilled cheese takes this iconic sandwich to new heights by incorporating tangy giardiniera pickles and two kinds of cheese — provolone and mozzarella — for maximum cheese pull. This grilled cheese creation pays homage to the rich culinary heritage of the muffuletta while offering a deliciously indulgent twist anyone can get behind.