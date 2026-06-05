Costco's Food Court Strawberry Shortcake Sundae Is More Strawberry Than Shortcake, But It Works

The sundae is a strawberry lover's dream. It has a wonderful berry base, along with strawberry pieces in the topping. The fruit bits create a chewy mouthfeel to contrast the otherwise very creamy, but thick sundae base. As a strawberry sundae with strawberry swirls, it's successful and delivers both elements. Now, the cake, however, feels a bit lacking.

I'd love to see more pieces, but for $2.99, I'm not sure how economical that would be. The cake pieces on top of the sundae are quite dry, firm, and dense, so they aren't the most delightful to eat. However, the strawberry topping on the bottom of my cup had a couple of additional cake pieces, and I really understood the need for dryness here. If it were any softer, the cake would disappear and turn into mush in your sundae. The dryness helps it sop up the liquid of the ice cream as it melts, as well as the strawberry topping. I'd love to have more of those pieces tossed into the sundae.

While I was enjoying my frozen treat in the food court, I saw several people getting iterations of the shortcake sundae — some were the classic strawberry, while others were the vanilla or swirl options. Based on images I've seen, how your sundae looks is up to the person making yours. Mine is filled past the brim, with the cake delicately placed above the rim. I have a smaller portion of the strawberry topping; others have a pool of topping on the bottom of the cup, as well as a very generous mountain on top. I can't fault the employee or Costco for that, but I'd reckon it'd be even better if it had it.