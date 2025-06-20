The Costco Food Court Mashup That's Perfect For Hot Days

Have you ever met a Costco food court hack that you didn't like? From stuffing a hot dog into a chicken bake to rolling a frank inside a slice of pizza, there are an abundance of fun ways to flex your creative muscles and maximize those calories. One such food court mashup that's perfect for hot days is to combine a cup of soda with a scoop of ice cream to make a cooling budget ice cream float.

To make your ice cream float, you'll need to order a cup of vanilla ice cream at the food court, which costs $1.99. Then you're going to order two soda cups at 69 cents each and fill them halfway to ¾ of the way up with your carbonated beverage of choice from the drinks station. The best ice cream and soda pairings for the perfect float are a matter of personal taste, but Coca-Cola is an awesome place to start. Finally, take a spoon and share the ice cream out between the two cups to create a pair of identical ice cream floats. Depending on how much ice cream your server gives you, you could even split it between three sodas to make a trio of floats, costing under $5 in total. Alternatively, seeing as the sodas are refillable, you could eat your way through one float, fill up your cup again, and add in the remaining ice cream for a double serving.