Review: Costco's New Caramel Brownie Sundae Is A Solid, Safe Sweet Treat

Look, we didn't need more reasons to visit Costco, even if there are a ton of fun new items hitting the shelves every month. I recently went to simply price out some cakes, spent 15 minutes trying samples at 9 a.m., and came away with three items that must have jumped from those multi-story shelves into my cart. Even in the morning, the siren song of the $1.50 hot dog was hard to resist, but I stood strong. However, the latest addition to the Costco food court might be enough to pull me in, regardless of the hour.

Costco's latest offering is the Caramel Brownie Sundae, which features soft serve topped with salted caramel sauce and brownie bites. If it sounds simple, that's because it is — but when one of your three ingredients is a brownie, complexity is not required. I stopped by Costco, and, in addition to picking up some oversized essentials, I tried out the Caramel Brownie Sundae. Read on to find out if you need to add it to your next food court order or if it's worth doubling down on the hot dogs instead.