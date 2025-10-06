Costco Just Added A Decadent New Dessert To Its Food Court Menu
A trip to Costco's food court while shopping at the warehouse is always worthwhile due to the company's focus on providing delicious menu items that are still affordable. The warehouse giant also occasionally switches up its menu by offering seasonal treats and limited-time food items. One of the most recent additions, which we're really looking forward to trying, is a decadent new dessert that is only available at certain Costco warehouse locations — at least for now.
Ice cream desserts have long been among Costco's best food court items, and we think this indulgent new sundae will continue the trend. The caramel brownie sundae is just $2.99 and is the perfect sweet yet salty mixture of vanilla soft serve ice cream, crispy brownie bites, and salted caramel sauce. You may also be able to customize the sundae by substituting or combining it with chocolate soft serve ice cream; in fact, some visitors are reporting that the self-serve food court kiosk menus offer the caramel brownie sundae in traditional vanilla, chocolate ice cream, or a vanilla/chocolate swirl.
Which Costco food court locations have the caramel brownie sundae?
The sundae, which seems to have been available at Costco locations in the UK since 2016, is a new addition to some American Costco warehouses in certain regions. So far, customers have tried it at certain warehouse locations in Minnesota, Connecticut, Nevada, California, North Carolina, Washington, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New York, Nebraska, Utah, and Massachusetts.
To find out if your local warehouse food court has it, you can visit its website or log onto the mobile app. Navigate to the food court menu and search for sundaes to see if your location offers them. You can also try calling your local warehouse or just stopping by and trying your luck. We think that this new sundae will be another unexpected ice cream treat that Costco fans won't stop raving about.
Costco has made other recent changes to its food court menu throughout the summer and fall of 2025, including switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products in its soda fountains and adding a new strawberry banana smoothie and rotisserie chicken chef salad to some regional warehouse menus.