Costco Just Added A Decadent New Dessert To Its Food Court Menu

The sundae, which seems to have been available at Costco locations in the UK since 2016, is a new addition to some American Costco warehouses in certain regions. So far, customers have tried it at certain warehouse locations in Minnesota, Connecticut, Nevada, California, North Carolina, Washington, New Jersey, Maryland, Texas, Washington, D.C., Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, New York, Nebraska, Utah, and Massachusetts.

To find out if your local warehouse food court has it, you can visit its website or log onto the mobile app. Navigate to the food court menu and search for sundaes to see if your location offers them. You can also try calling your local warehouse or just stopping by and trying your luck. We think that this new sundae will be another unexpected ice cream treat that Costco fans won't stop raving about.

Costco has made other recent changes to its food court menu throughout the summer and fall of 2025, including switching from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products in its soda fountains and adding a new strawberry banana smoothie and rotisserie chicken chef salad to some regional warehouse menus.