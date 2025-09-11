The Unexpected Kirkland Treat Costco Fans Can't Stop Raving About

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The bevy of popular products under Costco's Kirkland label often comes as a pleasant surprise to shoppers in search of quality foods and incomparable value. In fact, there are a number of Kirkland products that Reddit prefers over name-brand counterparts, and for good reason. Though vanilla ice cream seems a rather mundane offering, fans raving about the Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream prove its worth by touting its great taste, texture, and versatility.

Amounting to an entire gallon of rich, creamy ice cream portioned between two half-gallon containers, the large scale is certainly in line with the super-sized offerings for which Costco is known. What's more, the ice cream is actually made by a California brand, Humboldt Creamery, a well-known dairy producer that specializes in a number of items, including milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, and more.

Looking through scores of positive reviews from Reddit and beyond, it's no wonder why the Kirkland brand vanilla ice cream ranks at the very top of Tasting Table's list of frozen desserts at Costco. Among the biggest compliments paid to the ice cream are for its thickness and flavor. Unlike other brands that favor fillers and water to stretch the ice cream, this version contains fresh cream, skim milk, real sugar, and pasteurized egg yolks in addition to the carob bean gum and guar gum, which enhance the consistency of the frozen dessert. Given the nature of this super premium ice cream, there are plenty of clever ways to enjoy it.