The Unexpected Kirkland Treat Costco Fans Can't Stop Raving About
The bevy of popular products under Costco's Kirkland label often comes as a pleasant surprise to shoppers in search of quality foods and incomparable value. In fact, there are a number of Kirkland products that Reddit prefers over name-brand counterparts, and for good reason. Though vanilla ice cream seems a rather mundane offering, fans raving about the Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream prove its worth by touting its great taste, texture, and versatility.
Amounting to an entire gallon of rich, creamy ice cream portioned between two half-gallon containers, the large scale is certainly in line with the super-sized offerings for which Costco is known. What's more, the ice cream is actually made by a California brand, Humboldt Creamery, a well-known dairy producer that specializes in a number of items, including milk, sour cream, cottage cheese, and more.
Looking through scores of positive reviews from Reddit and beyond, it's no wonder why the Kirkland brand vanilla ice cream ranks at the very top of Tasting Table's list of frozen desserts at Costco. Among the biggest compliments paid to the ice cream are for its thickness and flavor. Unlike other brands that favor fillers and water to stretch the ice cream, this version contains fresh cream, skim milk, real sugar, and pasteurized egg yolks in addition to the carob bean gum and guar gum, which enhance the consistency of the frozen dessert. Given the nature of this super premium ice cream, there are plenty of clever ways to enjoy it.
How to serve Kirkland Signature Premium Vanilla Ice Cream
It's worth noting that Redditors also praise the Kirkland brand vanilla ice cream for its variety of uses beyond simply being scooped into a bowl or cone. With a thickness that lends itself to creating fried ice cream or topping off a warm slice of pumpkin pie or a chocolate lava cake, there is a lot of room to play with different tastes and textures. The large quantity in which the ice cream is offered practically demands a little culinary experimentation.
For fans of classic frozen desserts, you can always prepare an old-fashioned ice cream sundae or banana split. Indulge your sweet tooth with your favorite hot fudge, caramel sauce, chopped nuts, or maraschino cherries. A generous scoop of the Kirkland ice cream also makes a fabulous root beer float. Mix up your choice of soda, or use a fizzy hard cider for a twist on the typical dessert.
If you really want to change up your ice cream toppings, there are plenty of out-of-this-world choices to play with new flavors using this delightful Kirkland vanilla ice cream as a mild base. Add a little heat with a drizzle of Nate's Hot Honey or crushed-up wasabi peas. Additionally, chopped crispy bacon or crushed-up pretzels provide a fun salty counter to the sweetness. However you choose to enjoy this ice cream, choosing the Kirkland Signature brand is a great start.