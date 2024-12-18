The Major Change Allegedly Coming To Costco's Food Court In 2025
When it comes to pleasing its shoppers, the Costco food court repeatedly does it right. From keeping the hot dog and drink combo at an unwavering $1.50, to adding new menu items that keep customers on their toes, it's no wonder they've got such a dedicated fan base. That fan base is expected to grow come 2025, when Costco will allegedly make the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products in their soda fountains. According to Costco Insider on Instagram, this switch will be made early in the new year.
Prior to 2013, Coca-Cola products were the primary soda offering at the Costco food court. Then, in 2013, Costco adopted Pepsi products at all of its locations. The swap is to have been made in order to keep the hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 — which it did. Nevertheless, this change was particularly upsetting to Coca-Cola-loving Costco customers, once again fueling the age-old Cola rivalry. One nostalgic Reddit user wrote, "I was sure disappointed when the food court switched to Pepsi drinks."
The complex relationship between Coca-Cola and Costco
Costco Insider claims that the switch back to Coca-Cola will be made due to a "standoff" the two brands had back in 2009. Costco pulled all Coca-Cola products from its shelves because of their refusal to lower prices, which led to the switch to Pepsi products. This allegedly sent a message to Coca-Cola and ultimately convinced them to lower their prices at Costco. Now, over 10 years later, the dispute seems to have been settled, and Costco Insider states that "Coke's focus on machine quality and partnership with Costco are likely driving the change."
In recent years, many Costco customers have expressed their unhappiness with Costco's food court fountain drinks, particularly regarding the quality and the Pepsi-only options. Perhaps this, too, inspired Costco to move forward with the change. Whatever the reason, it is guaranteed to improve the moods of Costco customers — so long as their prices remain the same. It's not yet clear whether or not this will affect prices at the food court, but it's safe to say that it probably won't: Costco's food court menu is known for being inexpensive, and based on the rocky history the chain has had with Coca-Cola, this decision surely wasn't taken lightly.