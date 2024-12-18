The Major Change Allegedly Coming To Costco's Food Court In 2025

When it comes to pleasing its shoppers, the Costco food court repeatedly does it right. From keeping the hot dog and drink combo at an unwavering $1.50, to adding new menu items that keep customers on their toes, it's no wonder they've got such a dedicated fan base. That fan base is expected to grow come 2025, when Costco will allegedly make the switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola products in their soda fountains. According to Costco Insider on Instagram, this switch will be made early in the new year.

Advertisement

Prior to 2013, Coca-Cola products were the primary soda offering at the Costco food court. Then, in 2013, Costco adopted Pepsi products at all of its locations. The swap is to have been made in order to keep the hot dog and soda combo at $1.50 — which it did. Nevertheless, this change was particularly upsetting to Coca-Cola-loving Costco customers, once again fueling the age-old Cola rivalry. One nostalgic Reddit user wrote, "I was sure disappointed when the food court switched to Pepsi drinks."