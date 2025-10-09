Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your October 2025 Shopping List

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Most Costco fans return to the store to pick up items they know and love, including food court favorites and exclusive store-brand groceries. This October, though, you ought to explore beyond the most popular Kirkland Signature products and check out brand new Costco arrivals you've never seen before. The warehouse chain's fall 2025 lineup includes savory snacks, tempting frozen dinners, and Halloween goodies – and we tracked down 11 of the most exciting of them to hit U.S. stores in late September to early October.

This fall, Costco has dived headfirst into Halloween festivities with an update to a classic Kirkland Signature candy bag, and if your favorite holiday activity is building a gingerbread house — you can do the same this spooky season with a DIY cookie house kit. There are also two new baked goods to pick up alongside the famous Costco bakery cookies and pumpkin pie. Additionally, all-new hot and spicy items are sizzling up the shelves — including a Cheetos flavor that may be sold out at other chain stores.

Some of these new goods are for online order only, but many have been spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers at Costco warehouses. So, vamoose to your local store quickly — as we suspect these 11 great fall finds won't be around forever.