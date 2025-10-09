Must-Try Costco New Arrivals For Your October 2025 Shopping List
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Most Costco fans return to the store to pick up items they know and love, including food court favorites and exclusive store-brand groceries. This October, though, you ought to explore beyond the most popular Kirkland Signature products and check out brand new Costco arrivals you've never seen before. The warehouse chain's fall 2025 lineup includes savory snacks, tempting frozen dinners, and Halloween goodies – and we tracked down 11 of the most exciting of them to hit U.S. stores in late September to early October.
This fall, Costco has dived headfirst into Halloween festivities with an update to a classic Kirkland Signature candy bag, and if your favorite holiday activity is building a gingerbread house — you can do the same this spooky season with a DIY cookie house kit. There are also two new baked goods to pick up alongside the famous Costco bakery cookies and pumpkin pie. Additionally, all-new hot and spicy items are sizzling up the shelves — including a Cheetos flavor that may be sold out at other chain stores.
Some of these new goods are for online order only, but many have been spotted by eagle-eyed shoppers at Costco warehouses. So, vamoose to your local store quickly — as we suspect these 11 great fall finds won't be around forever.
Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars
Does your family always fight for the last brownie, cookie, or slice of cake? Pick up Costco's new bakery dessert tray that has something for everyone. The new assortment of Kirkland Signature Variety Dessert Bars includes four tempting treats: Pecan Caramel Brownies, Wildberry Macaroons, Chocolate Chunk Brookies, and Macaroon Madness Bars. With a mix of chocolatey, fruity, and nutty flavors and a generous 32-count size, your whole household will be more than satisfied.
That's It Organic Fruit Crunchables Variety Bag
For those who want a sweet snack, Costco now sells a variety bag of That's It Organic Fruit Crunchables. These gluten-free, plant-based crisps are like a cross between fruit snacks and crunchy chips and they're made with just one to two ingredients — including 100% real fruit and no added sweeteners. Costco's variety pack comes with seven bags of three flavors. That includes the apple, apple-cinnamon, and apple-strawberry varieties.
Bakery Bling Halloween House Kit Bundle
This Halloween season, delight the kids and those who are kids at heart with the online-only Bakery Bling Halloween House Kit Bundle from Costco. These DIY kits make it easy to build two edible haunted houses — one with a classically spooky black, white, and orange color scheme, and another with a cute and colorful spider theme. Each box includes icing, glittery sugar, decorative candies, and pre-baked cookie bases.
Silo Streetfood Korean Bibimbap
Costco's popular frozen meals span a wide variety of global cuisines. Late September, fans of Korean food were excited to spot Silo Streetfood Korean Bibimbap at their local warehouses. This version of the classic rice bowl dish combines mushrooms, carrots, and bean sprouts with sticky rice and a spicy gochujang sauce. You can easily some tofu to boost the protein while keeping it vegan, add the usual fried egg, or cook up a homemade bulgogi recipe for an extra topping at home.
Kirkland Signature Jalapeño Cheddar Loaf
When a newcomer arrives at Costco's lauded bakery, customers scramble to try it — and the Kirkland Signature Jalapeño Cheddar Loaf with Roasted Peppers is already earning rave reviews. The hearty, crusty loaf is studded with chunks of real peppers throughout, and customers call it utterly delicious yet not too spicy. Sounds like it would make a killer bread to use for your grilled cheese or breakfast sandwich.
Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety
The Kirkland Signature All Chocolate candy bags have become a Costco icon over the past few years, as customers love to sort the random mixes by candy category and post their hauls to social media. For 2025, the All Chocolate bag has been replaced by the Kirkland Signature Favorites Candy Variety, which only gives fans an all-new assortment of chocolate candies to obsess over. In addition to standbys like Milky Ways and Kit-Kats, Butterfingers and Hershey's bars have joined the lineup.
Jack Link's Duos Beef Jerky, Mango and Jalapeño
Jerky lovers who are tired of plain old BBQ or hickory smoke flavors ought to grab a pack of Jack Link's Duos in Mango and Jalapeño. You can enjoy a mango-flavored beef jerky and a hot jalapeño version in the same package, kind of like a spicy mango salsa in the form of a meaty snack. Costco sells three bags in one pack, perfect to take to a sports game or on a hiking trip.
Cheetos Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle
While Cheetos' new Flamin' Hot Dill Pickle flavor officially debuted earlier this year, Costco only recently began stocking the highly sought-after snack. These spicy, tangy, super pickle-y chips have garnered leagues of obsessed fans who often buy dozens of bags at a time, so those who are eager to try them ought to rush to Costco now. The fact that only members are allowed into the store may help — but not by much.
Bari's Sourdough Pepperoni Sausage & Mushroom Pizza
Costco's selection of frozen pizzas is quite expansive, but those who have managed to try most of them will be happy to see a new addition has joined the freezer: Bari's Sourdough Pepperoni Sausage & Mushroom Pizza. The pie's hand-stretched, fermented sourdough base is topped with pepperoni, Italian sausage, sliced mushrooms, mozzarella, and tomato sauce, and it takes just 12 to 16 minutes to bake.
Chi Forest Sparkling Water Variety Pack
Chi Forest has offered its fruit-flavored sparkling water at Costco before, but a 24-count variety pack with a new flavor set only recently hit shelves this fall. The Lychee Fizzy and White Peach cans have carried over from the old pack, while Pomelo Zest and Strawberry Kiss are tasty-sounding newcomers. Each beverage is sugar and calorie free, and the unique collection of flavors is sure to bring some excitement to your next casual dinner party.
Naturasol Cajeta de Leche
This October, Costco shoppers with a sweet tooth were delighted to spot jars of Naturasol Cajeta de Leche, a dulce de leche-like sauce, at their local warehouses. What makes cajeta different from dulce de leche is that cajeta is made with goat's milk instead of cow's, though the two taste very similar. This sticky, rich, sweet caramel-like confection is perfect for drizzling over churros, pancakes, and ice cream, or use it to fill cookies and crepes.