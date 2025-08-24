10 Of The Most Popular Kirkland Signature Products In The History Of Costco

If you've ever been to Costco, you know that the aisles are filled with endless brands for just about any kind of food item you could want. The store has an interesting history, and there are more than 600 stores nationwide. People flock to Costco because of its bulk items, wide array of products, and quality food. Another thing that draws customers to Costco is because of its brand label, Kirkland.

The Kirkland Signature Brand has created an empire unto itself. It sells products from household necessities like tissue paper and dog beds all the way to rotisserie chicken and canned goods. Many people love the Kirkland label because the products are just as good as many brand names, but the price is much more affordable. The brand does extremely well sales-wise, making up 23% of Costco's revenue.

Many Kirkland items are true staples in people's households, and the company continues to make its favorite products while also coming out with new or updated items over time. We've done a deep dive to see what the most popular Kirkland Signature products are in the history of Costco. Some of these might surprise you, so keep reading to see if you're a true Kirkland expert.