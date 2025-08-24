10 Of The Most Popular Kirkland Signature Products In The History Of Costco
If you've ever been to Costco, you know that the aisles are filled with endless brands for just about any kind of food item you could want. The store has an interesting history, and there are more than 600 stores nationwide. People flock to Costco because of its bulk items, wide array of products, and quality food. Another thing that draws customers to Costco is because of its brand label, Kirkland.
The Kirkland Signature Brand has created an empire unto itself. It sells products from household necessities like tissue paper and dog beds all the way to rotisserie chicken and canned goods. Many people love the Kirkland label because the products are just as good as many brand names, but the price is much more affordable. The brand does extremely well sales-wise, making up 23% of Costco's revenue.
Many Kirkland items are true staples in people's households, and the company continues to make its favorite products while also coming out with new or updated items over time. We've done a deep dive to see what the most popular Kirkland Signature products are in the history of Costco. Some of these might surprise you, so keep reading to see if you're a true Kirkland expert.
Olive oil
Olive oil, especially extra virgin olive oil, is notorious for being a bit pricey in most grocery stores. Now, the quality of olive oil does matter in terms of taste and longevity, so many people don't want to reach for the cheapest option on the shelf, either. Costco fans on Reddit discussing their favorite Kirkland products think the Kirkland Signature options for olive oil fit the bill for both high quality and affordable.
People agree believe the quality is much better than other brands out there. One user, who is from Southern Europe, shared that this olive oil is a lifesaver for them. Since the olive oil in that area of the world tends to be the best that you can get, that's a high compliment.
There are three olive oils to get from the Kirkland brand, and they are the regular olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, or organic extra virgin olive oil. They come in large bottles, either three liters for the regular and two liters for the extra virgin. They are priced incredibly well, especially when compared to other olive oils on the market. With such a high-quality, affordable staple, we don't foresee this product ever dwindling in popularity.
Organic peanut butter
Many people have been making the switch from regular peanut butter to organic peanut butter. This is because regular peanut butter is usually made with various pesticides and can be genetically modified, and oil is generally used to create the creamy mixture. With organic peanut butter, on the other hand, the peanuts are grown without any sort of chemicals, and there are no other ingredients involved with the mixture.
The Kirkland Signature organic peanut butter, for example, lists "dry organic roasted peanuts and sea salt" on the ingredient panel of the product. Costco shoppers who eat organic peanut butter love this product because, you guessed it, it's a lot more affordable than other brands of organic peanut butter at regular grocery stores. It also comes in large 28-ounce containers, which isn't commonly found with organic peanut butter.
Shoppers on Reddit love to discuss the peanut butter, with many people sharing their adoration of the item. Some say it's the best peanut butter in the world, with its great taste and quality. On TikTok, people share how they love the Kirkland product; however, it does take a bit of getting used to. Organic peanut butter naturally separates the oils from the peanuts when it sits in the jar, and you have to both stir it and store it a certain way. The love of the product makes it worth it to go the extra step to take care of it.
Maple syrup
In most households, there's a supply of maple syrup stashed in the pantry. Especially for families with kids, you can burn through a carton of it fairly quickly between pancakes, waffles, and baking needs. Considering this, getting maple syrup in bulk can be pretty helpful. The Kirkland Signature Organic Maple Syrup is a widely popular item at the store.
This syrup is sold in a large, 33.8-ounce bottle for under $20, and the only ingredient is 100% Grade A amber organic maple syrup. When a syrup is Grade A, it means that it has a uniform color to it, has a good flavor and smell, and is free from any sort of things like various off-tasting flavors, colors, or sediment. Ultimately, the Grade A label means that this is good quality.
In one Reddit thread dedicated solely to the love of the Kirkland maple syrup, fans share their enjoyment of the product. People say that it's a staple in their house, and many joke that they drink it by the bottle, so they're happy that it's so affordable. It seems that customers are happy with the quality matched with the price, and one customer even said that the maple syrup alone was worth their Costco membership.
Pesto
One product from Kirkland that is a bit off the beaten path, but still very popular, is its pesto. While many people like to make their own pesto at home, having a high-quality jar of it stocked in your fridge isn't a bad idea. The Kirkland Signature imported basil pesto is served in a 22-ounce jar and is made from 100% Genovese basil.
This product is quite the hot topic on Reddit. One thread was created by a user who was so pleased with the pesto, they wanted to kiss whoever had originally recommended it to them. People in the thread say that it's the best jarred pesto on the market. Others chimed in, sharing sentiments like the fact that they schedule their Costco runs around the level of pesto left in the jar, and others say they can't remember a Costco trip where they didn't buy a pesto jar. On another thread discussing the product, a user shared that they love how cheap the product is for the quality, and says that they couldn't even make pesto sauce themselves at such a cheap price.
One thing to note about this pesto is that it is served in a large container, so if you're someone who may not go through the jar before the expiration date, there's an easy fix. All you need to do is pour the sauce into an ice cube tray and freeze it into cubes. Then, you can transfer them to a freezer bag and easily heat up smaller servings when you're going to cook with the pesto.
Premium vanilla ice cream
While many beloved and popular brands sell vanilla ice cream, Kirkland's seems to be a fan favorite. The ingredients for Kirkland Signature super premium vanilla ice cream include fresh cream, skim milk, sugar, pasteurized egg yolks, vanilla extract, carob bean gum, and guar gum. Overall, these are fairly straightforward ingredients for a vanilla ice cream, making it very close to what a homemade version would taste like. It's usually sold in two half-gallon containers; that way, you always have a stock of vanilla ice cream in the freezer.
On one Reddit thread, which discussed Kirkland products versus other popular brands on the market, the conversation immediately went to the Kirkland vanilla ice cream. One user started the conversation, comparing the ice cream to Häagen-Dazs, saying that the Kirkland brand comes out on top. Others agreed, saying that this vanilla ice cream is higher-end and is comparable to specialty ice cream.
On another Reddit thread, customers discuss how wonderful the cost is for this vanilla ice cream, comparing it to the other brands in grocery stores that are only sold in 1.5 quarts at similar prices. They say that the fact that this ice cream doesn't melt too quickly, is rich, creamy, and has a strong vanilla flavor, all while being affordable, makes it no contest for their favorite vanilla ice cream brand.
Frozen pizza
Frozen pizzas have come a long way since the '70s to the '90s, with brands like Totinos, Schwan's, and DiGiorno dominating the market. As of summer 2025, there are an endless number of frozen pizza brands that you can get in grocery stores across the country. Not all frozen pizzas are created equal — some are very affordable while others slap on a hefty price tag, and some taste like a restaurant-style pizza, while others are reminiscent of a stale school-lunch pizza.
Costco has a variety of frozen pizzas, and there are three that are made by Kirkland. It has a cheese pizza, a pepperoni pizza, and a cauliflower crust pizza. Surprisingly, the cauliflower crust pizza is the most popular out of the three. On TikTok, a user shared a video of them eating the pizza. They exclaim that it's the best frozen pizza that they've ever had in their entire life. They show off the slice that they're eating, which is topped with pepperoni, sausage, and roasted vegetables. The comments in the video agree with them strongly, with people sharing that they couldn't believe how delicious it was.
On Reddit, customers talk about their love for the regular-crust Kirkland pizzas as well. One user very passionately shares that they have been eating frozen pizza their entire life, and they believe that the Kirkland pizza has the best deal. They mention that it's crispy, tasty, and is at the perfect price.
Rotisserie chicken
If you've heard of one Kirkland product, it is probably the Kirkland rotisserie chicken. It's been a staple since the early 2000s, and people love it because it's warm, ready to eat, and nutritious. One of the biggest draws of this rotisserie chicken is the price. When the chicken first came out in Costco, it was priced at $4.99. Believe it or not, it's the exact same price to this day!
The phenomenon of the Kirkland chicken has created nearly a cult following, and many people are drawn to get Costco memberships just because of the chicken. Technically, Costco isn't making money on the chicken sales because it's not increasing the price of the chicken with inflation. However, the company sees value in providing this product at an affordable price for families — it keeps them coming into the store, therefore they'll also buy other products on their shopping trips, and it also creates trust and respect with the customers.
On Reddit, customers come together to share all of the different ways they use the Kirkland rotisserie chicken weekly. From homemade chicken soup, street tacos, salads, pasta, and more, it's a great way to make a variety of foods with one affordable product as the base. The chicken is so popular that there are hundreds of thousands of videos on TikTok of people sharing their Kirkland rotisserie chicken hacks. It's a staple that's here to stay.
Water bottles
One product that you may be surprised to see on this list is water bottles. Believe it or not, people can be very particular with what water bottles they buy — whether it's because of taste, bottle shape, or price, they tend to have a preference. Surprisingly enough, the Kirkland water bottles at Costco are one of the store's best-selling items.
Many people buy water bottles in bulk for things like parties, traveling, events, or just to have stocked in their refrigerators. Costco is one of the stores where you can buy a large number of water bottles in bulk. The Kirkland brand can be bought in a 40-count and costs under $5. In comparison, a container of Poland Spring water bottles from Target can get you a 32-pack for closer to $10. For just the savings themselves for such a simple product, it is definitely worth it for most people to get the Kirkland water bottles.
On a Reddit thread, people discuss the fact that the Kirkland water isn't necessarily anything special in taste or bottle shape-wise, but the affordability makes it stand out amongst other brands. At the end of the day, it's just water, and it does the job when you need to hydrate a lot of people at once.
Cashew nuts
When searching for what Costco customers talk about when it comes to Kirkland products, we were surprised to see that cashew nuts were mentioned over and over again. There are two types of cashews that you can buy at Costco: fancy whole cashews with sea salt, which usually come in a resealable bag, and black label premier cashews, which come in a clear glass jar. On Reddit, customers aren't exactly sure if they are the same cashews inside each container, and it's just the packaging that's different. Overall, the cashews are known to be very large, are roasted to the perfect amount of crispiness, and have an ideal amount of salt. Some describe them to be creamy and buttery with a satisfying crunch.
On an online blog where people share their Costco shopping journeys, there was a discussion about which Kirkland products are worth getting and which aren't. There, the writer said that the signature cashew nuts are worth buying. They mention that growing up, cashews were always expensive, so buying them was a treat. They say that the size of the cashew nuts themselves, plus the quality, is outstanding, and the price is fair as well. While Kirkland brand has many different types of nuts that it sells, the cashews stand out as the most popular choice amongst shoppers.
French vodka
Many people don't realize that Costco has a fairly large alcohol offering in its stores. Kirkland itself carries various options like gin, rum, scotch, whiskey, bourbon, tequila, pre-made cocktails, and more. One of the most popular items we've seen many people talk about online is the Kirkland Signature French Vodka. This vodka is distilled five times, has 40% ABV, and is made in France. It has water from the Massif Mountains and specifically comes from Distillerie de Gayant in Douai, France.
According to James The Wine Guy on YouTube, who has expertise in not only wine but liquor as well, this is a fantastic tasting vodka. He explains it to be a very light styled vodka, with bright citrus tonality and a clean finish. He ranks it a 94 out of 100 on his personal points scale. On Reddit, people feel similarly about the quality of the French vodka. Some say that it is very smooth and beats out other vodka brands that charge double the price. The overall consensus is that it tastes great taken straight as a shot or mixed with various cocktails.
The Kirkland Signature French Vodka price varies state to state; however, the average price range looks to be under $30 for the 1.75-liter bottle. In terms of high-quality vodka, this is an exceptionally good price.