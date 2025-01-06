5 Ways To Tell If Your Extra Virgin Olive Oil Is The Real Deal

Like with any food product, the keys to the kingdom — or in this case, authenticity — live on the label. Of course, labels won't explicitly tell you whether the olive oil is real or a watered down version, but there are a few indicators of legitimacy to look out for. One thing that higher-end extra virgin olive oils include on the label is the harvest date. This is not to be confused with the "best by" or "bottled on" dates, which don't tell you much about the harvesting, pressing, or packaging process. Sometimes, the harvest date is listed as the "pressed on" date, but both refer to the same thing: the day that the olives went from squishy little ovals to golden, buttery liquid.

Another big thing to look out for is the estate name. Bottles that take the time to showcase the estate or mill from which the olives were harvested display a level of confidence, authenticity, and accountability. It's also worth taking into consideration the regulations in place for different countries. For instance, if you spot a bottle made in Australia, it's worth considering for purchase; this is because Australia has enacted rigorous standards when it comes to extra virgin olive oil in order to limit customer confusion.