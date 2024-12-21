How To Tell When Your Olive Oil Has Gone Bad

If you think your olive oil is one of those bulk pantry purchases that can sit for ages without going bad, we have some unfortunate news for you. While highly refined cooking oils like canola and vegetable can last for over a year in your pantry, good olive oil is a different creature. Extra virgin olive oil in particular is actually a fresh ingredient, being pressed from olives with minimal adulteration (ideally), and it begins to degrade as soon as it's made. Once the bottle you buy is opened, it starts going bad even faster, and without even realizing it, you may have been using rancid or spoiled olive oil. Even worse, "best by" dates are not very useful, as they don't actually say much about how recently your olive oil was produced. That leaves you and your senses as the last line of defense for figuring out if your olive oil has gone bad.

Smell and taste are your two biggest tools here, as olive oil won't visibly change much as it goes bad. Olive oil that is still good should smell fresh and fragrant. While oils can have different notes, taking a whiff of a little olive oil that has been poured into a glass should give you fruity or sharp notes. Olive oil that has gone bad will have a distinctly waxy smell, which may remind you of crayons. Worse yet, it may even smell similar to meat that has gone bad.