The Right Way To Store Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter: Refrigerate Or Not?

The majority of people store their peanut butter in the pantry. You just put the lid back on and leave it there until you need it again. But that's not always the right method. Kirkland Signature peanut butter is supposed to be stored in the refrigerator. The label even says so.

How you store it depends on the type of peanut butter you buy. For instance, if you have typical, processed peanut butter like Jif, it's fine to store it in the pantry. But natural peanut butter is better served in the fridge. This is because it doesn't have stabilizers and preservatives like the shelf-stable kind. You'll notice that the oil separates from the peanuts very quickly in natural peanut butter. Separation happens in the fridge as well, but refrigeration will keep it fresher for longer.

On the back of a jar of Kirkland Signature peanut butter, there is a white and red circle that lets you know that oil separation will occur and to "stir well and refrigerate after opening." The only ingredients in Kirkland's signature peanut butter are dry-roasted organic peanuts and sea salt, meaning it's the natural kind that will require refrigeration.