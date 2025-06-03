The Right Way To Store Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter: Refrigerate Or Not?
The majority of people store their peanut butter in the pantry. You just put the lid back on and leave it there until you need it again. But that's not always the right method. Kirkland Signature peanut butter is supposed to be stored in the refrigerator. The label even says so.
How you store it depends on the type of peanut butter you buy. For instance, if you have typical, processed peanut butter like Jif, it's fine to store it in the pantry. But natural peanut butter is better served in the fridge. This is because it doesn't have stabilizers and preservatives like the shelf-stable kind. You'll notice that the oil separates from the peanuts very quickly in natural peanut butter. Separation happens in the fridge as well, but refrigeration will keep it fresher for longer.
On the back of a jar of Kirkland Signature peanut butter, there is a white and red circle that lets you know that oil separation will occur and to "stir well and refrigerate after opening." The only ingredients in Kirkland's signature peanut butter are dry-roasted organic peanuts and sea salt, meaning it's the natural kind that will require refrigeration.
How long does peanut butter last?
The National Peanut Board recommends storing opened peanut butter in the pantry for only three months and then keeping it in the fridge after that to preserve freshness. Although you may never have experienced this before, peanut butter can go rancid if it sits too long. The oil will oxidize and can start smelling bad, and the taste and texture will be unpleasant as well. That's why it's important to keep your peanut butter from splitting as much as you can. Refrigeration helps slow this process down. That goes for homemade peanut butter, too.
Natural peanut butter, like Kirkland, is best stored in the fridge right away, even if unopened. It can last for up to a year that way. After opening, you'll want to finish it within three to four months to ensure safety and freshness. Peanut butter will thicken in the fridge because the cold changes the consistency of the fat, but stirring it will help this.
If you find that your peanut butter looks darker, smells soapy or strange, or has become darker, then there's a good chance it's gone bad and should be thrown out. The safest thing you can do with Kirkland peanut butter is to keep it in the fridge and eat it within a few months. Afraid you can't use it so fast? We have some unconventional ways to use peanut butter to help you out.