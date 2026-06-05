I Thought This Trader Joe's Snack Sounded Odd, But Now I'm Buying It All Summer Long
Anyone looking for interesting products to get at Trader Joe's has no shortage of options. But if you want something summery and tasty, look no further than the Root Beer Float Pieces. If you're scratching your head, wondering how that works, that's exactly what I thought, too — but after eating them, I can tell you the components result in a memorable snack. There's a reason it made it onto our list of must-have summer food and drink products from Trader Joe's.
This Trader Joe's snack combines Joe-Joe 's-style vanilla sandwich cookie pieces with popping candy similar to Pop Rocks. These are then covered in a root beer-flavored confectionery coating, resulting in a sweet, creamy, fascinating combination that really hits that root beer flavor. It's a bit creamy, with hints of cocoa, so while it's certainly sweet, the spiced notes of root beer help round out the flavor.
The ingredients don't t show how this root beer flavor is achieved other than noting "natural flavors," so we'll just have to keep guessing on that front. While the ingredients list includes both white and dark confectionery coatings, the result looks and tastes more like light milk chocolate. In a way, I find the packaging slightly misleading because it looks really dark on the packaging. However, the crunchy cookie, melt-in-your-mouth confectionery coating, and zingy popping candy create an excellent textural blend. A 7-ounce bag costs $3.79, so, admittedly, you don't get much product for the price. Even so, if you have an adventurous palate, I'd say these are a worthy purchase.
What other customers say about the Root Beer Float Pieces and how to use them
What does the public think of these strange sweets? People say they are amazing, if not slightly bizarre. Many call them a 10 out of 10, and say they generally replicate the flavor of a root beer float really well. "They are like something out of Willie Wonka's factory," says one person on an Instagram post about the treat. Another person in the same comment section says, "These are insanely brilliant! Mad science done deliciously!!! I couldn't recommend these more." On the other hand, some call them an "abomination," weird, or a 0 out of 10. It's safe to say opinions are split, and it generally boils down to how much you like the taste of a root beer float.
The great thing about the Root Beer Float Pieces is that they don't need any jazzing up or preparation. You can just open the bag and dig in. If you want to present them more nicely, you can place them in a bowl or another serving vessel, though I'd recommend using at least a couple of bags, as they tend to go quickly. These are also fun to put out for a party or when entertaining guests. It will keep people talking, with flavors and textures unique enough that guests will likely ask where you got them.
Some TJ's customers say they like crushing them on top of vanilla ice cream, sprinkling a couple of pieces on an actual root beer float – or try a boozy bourbon version if you're feeling adventurous. You could even place a piece on a root beer float cupcake. This TJ's item is great for summertime entertaining and snacking.