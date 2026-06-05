I Thought This Trader Joe's Snack Sounded Odd, But Now I'm Buying It All Summer Long

Anyone looking for interesting products to get at Trader Joe's has no shortage of options. But if you want something summery and tasty, look no further than the Root Beer Float Pieces. If you're scratching your head, wondering how that works, that's exactly what I thought, too — but after eating them, I can tell you the components result in a memorable snack. There's a reason it made it onto our list of must-have summer food and drink products from Trader Joe's.

This Trader Joe's snack combines Joe-Joe 's-style vanilla sandwich cookie pieces with popping candy similar to Pop Rocks. These are then covered in a root beer-flavored confectionery coating, resulting in a sweet, creamy, fascinating combination that really hits that root beer flavor. It's a bit creamy, with hints of cocoa, so while it's certainly sweet, the spiced notes of root beer help round out the flavor.

The ingredients don't t show how this root beer flavor is achieved other than noting "natural flavors," so we'll just have to keep guessing on that front. While the ingredients list includes both white and dark confectionery coatings, the result looks and tastes more like light milk chocolate. In a way, I find the packaging slightly misleading because it looks really dark on the packaging. However, the crunchy cookie, melt-in-your-mouth confectionery coating, and zingy popping candy create an excellent textural blend. A 7-ounce bag costs $3.79, so, admittedly, you don't get much product for the price. Even so, if you have an adventurous palate, I'd say these are a worthy purchase.