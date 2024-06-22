Root Beer Float Cupcakes Recipe

The root beer float is an iconic American dessert. Almost always accompanied by a sense of nostalgia, the creamy, sweet, and slightly fizzy drink is typically enjoyed in a tall diner glass, filled to the brim with vanilla ice cream and bubbly root beer. If you've ever tried replicating the same dessert with, say, Coke or Pepsi, you've probably found that it just isn't quite as good. There's a reason vanilla ice cream is paired with root beer specifically: Root beer is made with unique ingredients like juniper and wintergreen, along with warming flavors like vanilla, ginger, and nutmeg. These flavors translate well to desserts in general, and the fizzy carbonation of the soda adds perfect moisture to cake batter.

This recipe developed with Michelle McGlinn adapts the flavors of a classic root beer float into moist, fluffy cupcakes. A chocolatey base made with high-quality root beer is topped with a rich vanilla root beer buttercream, and the resulting cupcakes are the perfect way to enjoy the beloved fizzy dessert in cupcake form. Complete it with a tiny red-striped straw for the full diner effect (and an extra dose of cuteness).