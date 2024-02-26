Booze Up Your Next Root Beer Float With A Bourbon Cream Shot

Nothing says warm days are here and it's time to live in the moment like a root beer float. The pairing of an effervescent soda with warm notes of vanilla, molasses, honey, sarsaparilla, and cinnamon, with creamy vanilla ice cream is perfection with a straw. It's perfect for kids and adults, but if you want to transform your root beer float into something exclusively for adults you should booze it up with a shot of bourbon cream.

Bourbon is a go-to for this dessert drink, but what exactly is bourbon cream? It's exactly what the name says — bourbon with a dairy element like cream. Bourbon lovers can relax knowing that this creamy distilled spirit retains all the feel of regular bourbon with vanilla, caramel, oak, and baking spices hitting the tongue with a smooth consistency. Because of its low alcohol content, it won't overpower your root beer float or make you too tipsy, just satisfied.