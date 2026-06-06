I Tried And Ranked 10 Aldi Barissimo Coffee Creamers

What would a cup of coffee be without an unapologetic splash of creamer? I know there are people out there who prefer their java black — just a straight coffee or a quick shot of espresso where the only color comes from a quickly dissipating crown of crema on top. I honestly applaud these people, because they're stronger than I could ever be. For the rest of us though, creamer allows us to add some color back into our morning. It gives us a little flavor to look forward to before the day's shenanigans lurch into overdrive.

Personally, I'm not too picky about my creamer. I'll get into phases where I zero in on one particular brand and then next thing you know I'm distracted by another shiny bottle. I'll try oat or almond, hazelnut or vanilla, low sugar or organic. I do tend to draw the line at powdered creamer, though. We don't get along.

In other words, my attention in this department can be bought, and Aldi knew just how to do it. The store's creamer collection from its own private label brand Barissimo isn't quite overflowing, but it was stout and diverse enough to turn my head. With a solid range of flavors and options, all at a respectable Aldi price, I was prompted to pick up 10 of these creamers for myself. Turning my kitchen into a temporary testing laboratory, I tried each one and ranked based on its ingredients, flavor, and coffee-enhancing (plus morning-enhancing) abilities.