8 Expert Tips For Choosing The Right Dairy-Free Coffee Creamer

Since dairy-free coffee creamers rely heavily on nuts as the base ingredient for their consistency, flavor, and nutritional value, you have to keep a careful eye on what ingredients are used if you have a nut allergy. Cashews and almonds are the most commonly used nuts for dairy-free creamer, but hazelnuts, pistachios, and walnuts are also rising in popularity.

But here's the catch: Nut "flavored" dairy-free creamers may still be okay for those with nut allergies. While it seems contradictory, a lot of brands don't actually use nuts to flavor the creamer. Take a hazelnut-flavored creamer for example. A brand may use a mixture of oils, water, and other ingredients as the base but use "natural flavors" — derived from who knows what — to obtain the hazelnut flavor you know and love.

You might not be able to know this at first glance or even when reading the label at the store, but most of the time brands will have common allergens listed for products on their website, giving you further insight into whether or not a flavor comes from a real nut or an artificial source. It should also tell you if the dairy-free creamer you want to purchase is made on-site alongside other products made with nuts, increasing the risk of cross-contamination. Thankfully there are plenty of other options out there if you can't have nuts, including coconut-based creamers and plenty of oat milk creamer brands.