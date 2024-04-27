How Long Does Coffee Creamer Actually Last After Opening?

Some people take their coffee creamer very seriously. Finding the perfect coffee creamer brand and flavor is crucial for crafting the perfect cup. For those who love it, coffee creamer is essential to their morning routines. Later in the day coffee creamer can be the key to better-tasting milkshakes. But nothing can ruin your day quicker than discovering your creamer has developed an off-putting odor seemingly overnight. While coffee creamer does last a fair amount of time when properly stored in the fridge, it's not invincible and will eventually go bad. But how long do you have with your coffee creamer before you should toss it? For starters, it's important to note that the expiration date labeled on your creamer refers to when it expires when unopened. This is when you should open and use your creamer.

However, once you open your creamer the shelf life changes immediately. Coffee creamer lasts up to two weeks in the fridge once opened. You should aim to finish it within this time frame. This goes for dairy and non-dairy creamers. Both styles have qualities that start to break down after some time. As for powdered creamers, you should abide by the expiration date on the packaging as there is no clear physical indication for if this product has spoiled.