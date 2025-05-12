The 7 Absolute Best Hazelnut Coffee Creamers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you aren't a black coffee drinker, chances are high you opt to use some sort of creamer when making your coffee. And if you like to stick with classic flavors (like hazelnut) over some of the more decadent options like cinnamon coffee cake or peppermint mocha, you'll have plenty of creamer options. It can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best, especially considering just how many brands are on the market nowadays.

Today, I'm doing the hard work for you. After tasting a number of hazelnut coffee creamers I've narrowed it down to the ones worth spending your money on, taking into consideration consistency (is it creamy or watered down?), sweetness (is it too sweet, not sweet enough, or just right?), and flavor (can you actually tell it's hazelnut flavored?). As someone who loves hazelnut-flavored anything and uses coffee creamer on a daily basis, I knew I was well-equipped to put together this list. So whether you use coffee creamer every day or just every now and again, I'll tell you which hazelnut coffee creamers you should grab on your next shopping trip.