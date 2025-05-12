The 7 Absolute Best Hazelnut Coffee Creamers
If you aren't a black coffee drinker, chances are high you opt to use some sort of creamer when making your coffee. And if you like to stick with classic flavors (like hazelnut) over some of the more decadent options like cinnamon coffee cake or peppermint mocha, you'll have plenty of creamer options. It can be difficult to narrow down the best of the best, especially considering just how many brands are on the market nowadays.
Today, I'm doing the hard work for you. After tasting a number of hazelnut coffee creamers I've narrowed it down to the ones worth spending your money on, taking into consideration consistency (is it creamy or watered down?), sweetness (is it too sweet, not sweet enough, or just right?), and flavor (can you actually tell it's hazelnut flavored?). As someone who loves hazelnut-flavored anything and uses coffee creamer on a daily basis, I knew I was well-equipped to put together this list. So whether you use coffee creamer every day or just every now and again, I'll tell you which hazelnut coffee creamers you should grab on your next shopping trip.
Coffee Bean + Tea Leaf Deluxe Hazelnut Powdered Creamer
Although this list isn't in any particular order, if I had to choose, I'd definitely put Coffee Bean + Tea Leaf's Deluxe Hazelnut Powder in the top spot. It also tops the list when it comes to price, being the most expensive option, but it's well worth it. Not only is this powder extremely versatile with recipes on the back for blended coffee drinks, iced hazelnut lattes, and hot hazelnut lattes, but it also tastes the most similar to a specialty drink you'd get at your neighborhood coffee shop.
Providing just the right amount of sweetness, this hazelnut powder doesn't overwhelm your taste buds with straight sugar; instead, it has a balanced flavor of sweetened hazelnut that builds on itself with each sip. I personally tried it both hot and iced and I can confirm that both are equally delicious. Simply combine the powder with your favorite coffee and top with steamed milk, or pour over ice and stir in your milk of choice. If you don't have a Coffee Bean + Tea Leaf location near you (it is primarily located throughout Southern California) you can order this can directly off of the company's website or from Amazon.
International Delight Hazelnut Cold Foam Creamer
Starbucks' famous cold foam has continued to rise in popularity since its debut, so much so that a handful of brands have come out with their own canned cold foam, allowing you to satisfy your cold foam craving from the comfort of your own home. And if you are an iced coffee lover like me, cold foam elevates any at-home coffee in a way that regular creamer simply can't.
While there are many to choose from, International Delight has ranked as one of the best cold foam brands due to its creamy consistency and variety of delicious flavors, including hazelnut. In fact, it is one of the only cold foam brands currently to have a hazelnut flavor. It has a super creamy consistency that doesn't sink too quickly into your beverage — perfect if you like to take your time savoring every sip, and easy to mix into your iced coffee as you drink. The consistency of International Delight is very similar to what you'd get at Starbucks, so you won't feel like you're getting a cheap knockoff. I also love that you don't have to add anything else to your iced coffee with how prominent the hazelnut flavor is.
Chobani Hazelnut Creamer
Known primarily as a Greek yogurt brand, Chobani has continued to expand its product offerings over the years to include yogurt drinks, oat milk, and now creamers. Launched in 2019, Chobani coffee creamers are unique to others on the market as they're made with real cream. It may come as a surprise to you (at least it did to me when I first found out) that most other creamers are predominantly made with oils like canola oil, palm oil, soybean oil, or some sort of casein derivative, without using milk or cream. Chobani's creamer also contains only five ingredients: milk, cream, cane sugar, hazelnut flavor, and natural flavors.
I immediately could taste the difference in quality with my first sip. Chobani's Hazelnut creamer had a noticeably creamier consistency, and I needed less creamer overall to come close to the same flavor intensity and consistency as other brands. I also loved that the hazelnut flavor tasted more natural than that of other brands. I don't know if that is due to the type of flavoring Chobani uses, the fact that they use cane sugar instead of corn syrup or other sweeteners, or a combination of both — whatever it is, it was delicious and earned Chobani creamers a spot on my shopping list from here on out.
Coffee mate Hazelnut Liquid Coffee Creamer
If you love traditional coffee creamer, this is the choice for you. Although Coffee mate's Hazelnut Liquid Coffee Creamer uses oils as its main ingredient, doing so allows for it to be shelf stable in a lot of cases before being opened. Other ingredients, like mono- and diglycerides, prevent separation, so your coffee retains its creamy consistency without having to stir it constantly.
If you are someone who likes your cream with a side of coffee, not the other way around, I think Coffee mate's hazelnut creamer is the best choice for you. Having one of the sweeter flavors of all the creamers on this list, it can overpower the coffee a bit too much if you aren't mindful of how much you add, but it's perfect if you want a more creamer-forward flavor. I also really liked that I could tell immediately that it was hazelnut, instead of having to search for the flavor between sugary sips. So even though it wasn't my number one choice (as I personally like a slightly subtler creamer) Coffee mate's creamers really have everything you could ask for when it comes to taste and consistency.
International Delight Hazelnut Creamer
When comparing ingredients, International Delight's Hazelnut creamer is almost identical to Coffee mate's. Also using oils as a base, International Delight provides the same type of shelf stability and consistency as Coffee mate. I would say that International Delight's version of this flavor is slightly less sweet than Coffee mate's, but still on the sweeter side compared to other brands both on and off this list.
Between its obvious and delicious hazelnut flavor, sweetness level, and creamy texture, International Delight's Hazelnut creamer is one of the better options on the market. An additional benefit to this creamer is that International Delight has enough brand recognition to be found easily in most grocery stores throughout the U.S., making it a great choice for those who want a readily available creamer for their daily cup of coffee.
Splenda Hazelnut Creamer
Not everyone can have traditional sweeteners due to health reasons or personal preferences. That's where Splenda comes in by providing a sugar-free creamer that tastes on par with a lot of the other popular brands on the market. I am typically not a fan of sweetener alternatives like Splenda, as I find that they have a very distinct taste that can take over the flavor of whatever is being sweetened. However, I was pleasantly surprised with my first sip of this creamer — it didn't have the same level of noticeable Splenda flavor as other sugar-free items I've had in the past. Yes, it was still there, but it wasn't as forward-facing, allowing the hazelnut flavor to shine through nicely.
Splenda's Hazelnut creamer also had a nice creamy consistency that incorporated well into my coffee without much stirring, and it didn't separate before I had a chance to finish my cup. It only has 15 calories per tablespoon, and Splenda coffee creamers also come in flavors like Sweet Cream and French Vanilla that you can order directly online from Splenda's website or from Amazon.
Aldi Barissimo Hazelnut Creamer
Whether it's your first time at Aldi or you've been shopping there for years, you're bound to discover something new that gives your go-to brands at other stores a run for their money in both price and taste — and Aldi's creamer section is no exception. Aldi is typically up-to-date with what its shoppers love and want (as evidenced by the fact that it had cold foam on its shelves pretty early in the game), and that includes a delicious hazelnut creamer.
As a tried and true staple flavor when it comes to coffee creamer, Aldi's Barissimo Hazelnut creamer is everything you would expect a good creamer to be. Creamy with a little going a long way, it doesn't separate and the flavor is nice and sweet without being saccharine. If you have an Aldi near you and love hazelnut, it's definitely worth adding to your cart if you are looking to try a new coffee creamer. It won't break the bank either for a 32-ounce container.
Methodology
There are a couple key factors that go into a great coffee creamer, and each creamer we tried had to live up to them in order to make this list. First, consistency is essential. You want it to actually be creamy instead of watery and thin, so that it doesn't water down your coffee. A creamy, thick consistency also helps to ensure it won't separate in your coffee. Unfortunately, a lot of the plant-based creamers made with almond or coconut milk didn't pass this test and separated within a few seconds of being added to the coffee.
Flavor is the second most important factor to consider. It is just as possible to be too sweet as it is to be not sweet enough. While there are some people who prefer either end of this spectrum, we followed the Goldilocks principle and narrowed down our choices to the ones that were just right — obviously sweet with a distinct hazelnut flavor that wasn't difficult to taste or too overpowering.