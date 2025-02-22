How Starbucks Whips Up Its Famous Cold Foam

Starbucks originally began offering cold foam in 2014, on the Seattle Starbucks Reserve menu. It wasn't until 2018 that the whipped topping made its way to regular Starbucks menus nationwide, initially unveiling it in the form of what it called a cascara cold foam, made with a sweet syrup made from concentrated coffee cherry skins. While it was far from the first cafe to experiment with cold frothed milk, Starbucks is the one who brought it to the masses — and you'd be surprised how relatively easy it is to make.

There are a lot of store bought cold foams out there, and some of them are better than others. But, in the pursuit of the perfect Starbucks cold foam copy cat at home, you'd likely be better off grabbing a carton of milk and some vanilla syrup. In a video shared on YouTube, a Starbucks employee demonstrated how the chain makes its cold foam in store — and, ingredient wise, that's essentially all it involves. With a blender, a half a cup of nonfat milk, and a couple tablespoons of vanilla syrup, you can whip up your own in seconds.

Whipping up your own Starbucks cold foam at home really is as simple as adding all of the ingredients to a blender and pressing a button. Poured on top of the best store-bought cold brew or your own homemade pumpkin spice latte, you won't need to pull into a Starbucks again. However, there are advantages to getting it there.

