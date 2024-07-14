Is Starbucks' Lavender Powder Vegan-Friendly?

Going vegan involves a lot of ingredient checking. Even so, there are some ingredients you might assume to be vegan-friendly that aren't — sugar being one of them. While Starbucks' lavender drinks are vegan on some accounts, the lavender powder itself is made with sugar. If you didn't know, sugar isn't always vegan-friendly because it's sometimes made from cane sugar that's been refined with animal bone char. Made from cattle bones and used as a de-coloring filter, bone char makes sugar — and by association, Starbucks' lavender powder — a questionable ingredient for vegans.

Being the first ingredient on the ingredient list — followed by salt, natural lavender flavor, carrot and black currant concentrate (for color), and soybean oil — sugar just so happens to be the main ingredient in Starbucks' lavender powder. The powder could be considered vegan if there were a way to confirm whether or not that sugar was refined using bone char or not. If it were USDA Certified Organic sugar, or if it is made from beets or coconuts rather than cane sugar, you would know that it is for sure. But, seeing as the only way to confirm that is by contacting whoever supplies the sugar that is used, there are not many answers here — only more questions.

Rather than confusing yourself more by diving into the world of sugar labeling and tracing, the bigger question is this: In a world where nearly everything contains refined sugar, is anything truly vegan? More importantly, what on the Starbuck's menu is?