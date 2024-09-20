The History Of Starbucks Reserve Stores Began With Much Larger Plans

In 2014, Starbucks opened its first Reserve Roastery in Seattle, the place of the company's inception. This sprawling 15,000-square-foot space was dedicated to offering an immersive experience for customers to learn more about the journey of coffee beans from farm to cup and sample firsthand differences in beans and roasting processes. Since then, six other Reserve Roasteries have cropped up around the world in major cities such as Chicago, Shanghai, New York, Milan, and Tokyo. Some of the Reserve stores, like the one in Seattle, also offer areas that can be used as event spaces.

Each Reserve location offers unique experiences, like the Starbucks coffee tasting lab (which we tried), for visitors to sample custom-made food and drink recipes and shop for Starbucks-branded products. The lineup of Starbucks Reserve coffee is roasted in these flagship stores and each is named according to its city. Menus provided at each Reserve are also location-specific in order to highlight the unique coffee made in each place. While customers can still get hands-on experiences and learn more about Starbucks' coffee in each existing Reserve store, the original idea was to have many more of these kinds of luxury experiences available. But a shift in leadership changed all of that.