We Tried The Coffee Lab Experience At Starbucks, And It Was An Unforgettable Tasting Journey

For many of us, ordering and drinking coffee is a part of everyday life. We know exactly how we like our coffee: espresso or drip, iced or hot, with or without milk, or perhaps mixed with a shot or two of flavored syrup. But what if you know absolutely nothing about coffee? How do you even begin to learn or understand the nuances and coffee lingo? Coffee snobs and newbies alike can learn something from Starbucks' Reserve Signature Experiences, like Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses: a special class available at the Chicago, New York City, and Seattle Reserve Roastery locations.

All you need is $45 and 45 minutes to expand your knowledge of coffee to understand how to make a better cup. I had the opportunity to attend the Coffee Lab at the Starbucks Roastery location in New York City, and I hope you'll use my findings to determine if this signature Starbucks experience is right for you.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.