Starbucks Reserve's New Experience Makes PSL Dreams Come True

Fall at Starbucks is the time for pumpkin and the classic Pumpkin Spice latte, or PSL for those who know it, but for the true hardcore devotees, there is an even better experience at Starbucks Reserve. With six locations in three cities in the U.S., Seattle, Chicago, and New York, Starbucks Reserves offer a luxurious coffee experience that blends the highest quality roasts the company has to offer with creative and unique drinks. Central to these upscale stores are plenty of different Starbucks experiences, like an espresso martini workshop, that offer different mixes of tasting, education, and entertainment centered around Starbucks products. And if you are a pumpkin spice lover, there is a perfect experience for you starting on August 22.

Along with the launch of Starbucks' new 2024 fall menu, Starbucks Reserve is offering the "Ultimate Pumpkin Spice Experience," which will feature an exploration of the history of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a tasting of three mini-sizes of Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice creations: a Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, and a Pumpkin Spice Affogato. The experience will end with a trivia round about everyone's favorite seasonal flavor. The cost for admission is between $55 and $60 per person, and the experience is scheduled to last 40 minutes.

If you love your pumpkin spice, you may want to book the experience now, because there are only limited tickets available for select times. And as we all know, fall menus don't last forever.