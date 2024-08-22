Starbucks Reserve's New Experience Makes PSL Dreams Come True
Fall at Starbucks is the time for pumpkin and the classic Pumpkin Spice latte, or PSL for those who know it, but for the true hardcore devotees, there is an even better experience at Starbucks Reserve. With six locations in three cities in the U.S., Seattle, Chicago, and New York, Starbucks Reserves offer a luxurious coffee experience that blends the highest quality roasts the company has to offer with creative and unique drinks. Central to these upscale stores are plenty of different Starbucks experiences, like an espresso martini workshop, that offer different mixes of tasting, education, and entertainment centered around Starbucks products. And if you are a pumpkin spice lover, there is a perfect experience for you starting on August 22.
Along with the launch of Starbucks' new 2024 fall menu, Starbucks Reserve is offering the "Ultimate Pumpkin Spice Experience," which will feature an exploration of the history of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and a tasting of three mini-sizes of Starbucks Reserve pumpkin spice creations: a Pumpkin Spice Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew, and a Pumpkin Spice Affogato. The experience will end with a trivia round about everyone's favorite seasonal flavor. The cost for admission is between $55 and $60 per person, and the experience is scheduled to last 40 minutes.
If you love your pumpkin spice, you may want to book the experience now, because there are only limited tickets available for select times. And as we all know, fall menus don't last forever.
Starbucks Reserve has an exclusive lineup of pumpkin spice drinks
Whether you're booking the pumpkin spice experience or just stopping into a Starbucks Reserve, there are plenty of new and returning pumpkin recipes exclusive to the stores for you to sample. The Pumpkin Spice Affogato is a fall take on the beloved Italian dessert featuring vanilla gelato topped with espresso, pumpkin spice sauce, and a caramel brulée topping. The Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Cold Brew is a spirit-free drink that uses Guatemalan coffee beans that have been aged in Bourbon whiskey barrels from Knob Creek. The coffee is paired with a double dose of pumpkin spice in the form of pumpkin spice sauce and a cold foam topping.
The pumpkin party at Starbucks Reserve extends to its alcoholic beverages and baked goods as well. On the menu is a Pumpkin Spice Chai Martini made with Kalak Vodka and Amaro Averna and a Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini, which can be ordered by themselves, or as part of a three-martini tasting flight with Starbucks Reserve's Signature Espresso Martini. The bakery also has a new Pumpkin Croffle, a croissant waffle hybrid if you're wondering, which has pumpkin and white chocolate ganache and candied pumpkin seeds. Finally, there is a longtime favorite pumpkin spice cake, which is topped with caramel sauce, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a chocolate medallion. You may not be lucky enough to live near a Starbucks Reserve, but if you love pumpkin spice, fall may be the time for a pilgrimage.