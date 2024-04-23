The Starbucks Espresso Martini Workshop Is A Chic Experience That Costs More Than A Few Cocktails

For many, Starbucks isn't just a coffee shop or cafe; it's a lifestyle. Your order — from Lavender Lemonade to that extra dollop of sweet cream cold foam — can say a lot about who you are (or at least, how you like to caffeinate). Worldwide, Starbucks' standard stores tend to have a similar vibe to one another; the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries that have opened in six cities so far — New York, Milan, Chicago, Tokyo, Shanghai, and Seattle — are a step above. As large-scale, specially designed roasteries, they break the mold of a typical Starbucks cafe, tipping into a caffeinated, high-end, and occasionally boozy world.

One of the high-end elements of the Starbucks Reserve Roastery is the ticketed Signature Experiences offered to customers. Besides being home to the roasting and brewing of Starbucks Reserve beans, these allow consumers a deeper look into coffee and cocktail culture within the Reserve Roastery locations. I had the chance to experience the Art of the Espresso Martini workshop, one of the many on offer at the Starbucks Reserve Roastery in New York City.

The Starbucks Roastery is a specialty concept in every sense, so it's only fitting that there is more to it than typical Starbucks coffee and baked goods. The Art of the Espresso Martini workshop is an immersive experience, allowing attendees to drink a cocktail, understand the history and process that goes into it, and even make one themselves. I attended the workshop for free, but this did not impact my opinions.