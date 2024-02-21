Every Snack And Sweet At Starbucks, Ranked

Starbucks, renowned for its rich Frappuccinos and eagerly anticipated seasonal lattes, also boasts a diverse food menu. Beyond its well-known warm breakfast sandwiches, which rank among our top fast-food breakfast picks, the coffee chain offers various lunch options, including both cold and warm sandwiches, along with an assortment of protein boxes designed to sustain you throughout your day. But it's the midday munchies, that craving for a small yet satisfying bite, where Starbucks truly shines.

For those mid-afternoon coffee runs when you're seeking something light to tide you over until dinner without ruining your appetite, the snacks and sweets section is the perfect option. With an array of packaged goods at your disposal, the choice might seem overwhelming. Recognizing this dilemma, we embarked on a mission: To taste, evaluate, and rank every snack and sweet item available, simplifying your snacking decisions during that all-too-familiar midday slump. While some selections emerged as the perfect accompaniment to our coffee, others fell short, failing to deliver on flavor or satisfaction. Our top picks enhanced our coffee experience without overpowering it, providing the ideal snack addition. Conversely, our least favorites were a letdown, not meeting our snacking expectations.

If you're unsure what your particular store will have on hand when you arrive, you can check the supply on the Starbucks app. Navigate to the Snack and Sweet section in the menu, and you'll see your store's selection of offerings and whether each option is in stock.