Every Starbucks Protein Box, Ranked Worst To Best

It's 11 a.m., and a low grumbling in your stomach signals that it's nearly lunchtime. As you glance at the clock, you realize the effects of your morning coffee have faded, and that quick breakfast you grabbed on the way out is no longer sustaining you. In moments like these, you need a reliable, quick lunch option, especially when you've forgotten to bring something from home. This is precisely why Starbucks' protein boxes are a convenient solution to keep in mind.

Nestled among the cold sandwiches and yogurt, just below the pastry case, you'll find these nutrient-packed selections at your local Starbucks. But beyond their bento box style convenience, we were curious about how these boxes actually tasted, how well the individual components held up in terms of freshness and integrity, and ultimately, which ones stood out as favorites. So, we embarked on a taste-testing adventure with the available options and ranked them to help guide you in making the best choice for a satisfying and quick meal.