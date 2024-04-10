Review: Starbucks' Lavender Lemonade Is The Pink Treat We Didn't Know We Needed

Starbucks fans who follow various social media outlets may have noticed recent posts about a trending go-to drink. It combines the coffee chain's new lavender powder and lemonade, shaken together. This powder was released to flavor the lineup of new Starbucks lavender drinks for spring 2024, and, as this lemonade concoction shows, lavender definitely has the versatility aspect on lock.

This mixture could be called a hack, but to me it feels closer to a newly added Starbucks secret menu item. Of course, Starbucks will be hesitant to call such a drink "secret" because this implies that a hidden menu actually exists, when in reality, the Starbucks secret menu is more of an informal collection of drinks customers have developed on their own based on the chain's available staples.

No matter what we're calling it, whether it be a hack or secret menu item, Starbucks' lavender lemonade is perfectly spring, and I'm loving how Starbucks is sharing ways to use this floral ingredient to make some fun lavender drinks. As a Starbucks aficionado and former barista who has explored a few hacks for better Starbucks lavender drinks, I decided to give it a try.