Review: Starbucks' Lavender Oatmilk Chill Leaves Us Cold With Its Fruity-Cereal Flavor

Spring 2024's Starbucks menu release brought a novel category of drinks to stores: beverages that include lavender powder. While lavender was previously included in the global chain's offers in other countries — like menu items from Starbucks South Korea — these lavender drinks are new additions at U.S. locations. Although the drinks lean more toward an herbal tea orientation, there are definitely ways that you can incorporate lavender into a variety of beverages.

Before the early-April release of the Lavender Oatmilk Chill (Starbucks' newest addition to the lavender lineup), the chain introduced an Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and an Iced Lavender Oatmilk Latte among the Starbucks 2024 spring menu offers with bold lavender flavor. With the debut of the Lavender Oatmilk Chill, a new caffeine-free drink joins this selection, providing another option for Starbucks fans.

I'm a former Starbucks barista who has enjoyed quite a few of the chain's latest lavender offerings, so I was curious how this caffeine-free version would stack up. Unfortunately, my excitement was rather short-lived upon sipping the drink.