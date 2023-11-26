12 Facts You Should Know About Chicago's Starbucks Reserve Roastery

For coffee enthusiasts and Starbucks lovers alike, the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries offer a more in-depth Starbucks experience, complete with specialty blends, roastery tours, and hands-on immersive experiences. Back in 2014, Starbucks opened its first Reserve Roastery location in Seattle, Washington, the birthplace of the company. The goal was to give customers a chance to learn more about the coffee roasting and brewing processes and let them get up close and personal with their Starbucks coffee in ways that were never possible before.

The idea was a huge success and led to the opening of Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in five other cities across the U.S. and around the world. In addition to a variety of drinks, merchandise, and experiences that can be found at every Starbucks Reserve Roastery, each individual location incorporates some of the city's culture to make it special. Unique drinks, experiences, and decor make sure that no matter which Starbucks Reserve Roastery you go to, you will get to know a little bit more about the city you are in. One of the six cities to house a Starbucks Reserve Roastery is Chicago, which welcomed its location in 2019. There you will find a number of notable drinks, design features, and more that you can't find anywhere else. We've gathered all of the must-see (and must-taste) offerings you won't want to miss on your next visit to the Chicago Starbucks Reserve.