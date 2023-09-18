Starbucks Reserve Releasing 6 Locally Made, City-Inspired Coffee Blends

Starbucks may be an international beverage brand, but when it comes to its reserve roasteries, it thinks locally. Starbucks Reserve is a bipartite entity, one half of which is the premium reserve roasteries that source and toast more select beans, and the other half a handful of high-end coffee, cocktail, and snack shops that offer drinks and services unavailable at most locations. The large, impressively-designed shops are often multiple floors and are currently located in six of the world's premier cities: Seattle, New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Milan, and Shanghai. The latest location, the second in New York, just opened up inside the Empire State Building. And while these shops have always featured special menu items, a new coffee bean release is celebrating each of the cities Starbucks Reserve is located in, with six unique blends inspired directly by the cities themselves.

Launching during Global Coffee Week — September 25th through 29th — Starbucks' new City Roastery Microblends will "reflect the spirit of the cities they're created in," according to a press release sent to Tasting Table. Each of the six microblends being released will only be available at the Starbucks Reserve stores in the city they are inspired by, so the New York blend will only be available in NYC, and so on.