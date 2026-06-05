What Exactly Is Picnic Ham And How Did It Get Its Name?

The world of ham is wide and versatile, spanning the unconventional and the everyday. It can be the hero of a quick-and-easy sandwich or the centerpiece of a holiday meal. It fits right into a delicate grazing board or a decadent croque monsieur. You'll find endless varieties at your deli, from Black Forest Ham to Country Ham and City Ham. These same varieties are out in the world, too — Prosciutto from Italy, Serrano from Spain, and Bayonne from France. Picnic ham is different from any of these. In fact, you could even say it isn't ham at all.

Ham is made from the cut of meat that comes from the back legs of the hog. The flavors and textures change depending on a variety of factors, from which cut of the hind leg has been used to how it's been processed and for how long. What's common, however, is that all ham comes from the hind leg of the hog. All except picnic ham, which is made from the front section of the hog, from the lower shoulder to the leg. So, although picnic ham doesn't qualify as ham since it doesn't come from the hind leg, it does share many of the same characteristics as ham, since the meat is processed using similar techniques — smoking, curing, and precooking.