Cook Times For 14 Types Of Ham, Explained

A carefully-cooked ham is a thing of beauty, with tender, salty, slightly sweet meat beneath a wonderfully browned exterior. Ham also comes in tons of styles to please all palates, though this versatility comes with a challenge: Each type requires a different cooking time. Figuring out how to bake your ham to perfection can feel overwhelming, so we've put together a comprehensive guide to help you ace the job.

Whether you're making ham with bourbon brown sugar glaze or smoked pineapple ham, the meat should generally be cooked to an internal temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (via USDA). The most reliable way to achieve tender, juicy results is to calculate a ham's cooking time based on its weight. Most of the cooking times we cover here are based on USDA standards, which recommend baking all hams at 325 degrees Fahrenheit.

As you might imagine, precooked hams cook the fastest overall, making them great for those of us who are pressed for time. Meanwhile, large cuts of fresh ham make for a delicious dish to celebrate Easter and other special occasions, ideal for cooks who want to put in effort to make a masterpiece. There are also country hams, sugar-cured hams, ham shanks, and more. Once you know how to cook your favorite cut of cured pork, all that's left is to figure out how to use leftover ham.