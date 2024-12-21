The Pros And Cons Of Buying Boneless Spiral Ham

With the holidays right around the corner, most home chefs around the country are planning their slab of spiral-sliced ham right about now. This hearty and succulent dish has been the centerpiece of festive dinner tables for as long as people can remember. At the store, however, you'll have to face a common dilemma — bone-in or boneless ham?

Traditional bone-in hams are made from a leg of pork that's been cured and spiral-sliced, with the meat still loosely attached to the center bone. In contrast, boneless hams are created by removing all of the meat from the bone and carefully pressing it together. Through the curing process, salt helps the protein strands connect, creating what looks like a solid piece of meat. So a slab of boneless ham looks nearly identical to its bone-in counterparts, there's just no bone running through the middle!

While bone-in hams require more attention during cooking and you need good technique to cut them properly, many cooks prefer them for their rich flavor — the bone adds depth to the meat as it heats and helps the meat to stay moist in the oven. However, boneless hams have earned themselves a fan club, too, especially among busy party hosts — they can go straight from the packaging into the oven to be heated through.

