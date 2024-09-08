The Absolute Best Way To Carve A Bone-In Ham

Carving a bone-in ham can be intimidating, especially when you're the only thing standing between your guests and their dinner, and all eyes are on you. But there's a super simple carving method that takes all the guesswork, stress, and struggle out of the process (and looks pretty impressive, too).

First, look at the wide end of your ham — most of the meat is on one side of the bone, with only a little on the other. Stand your ham up so the thick end is on your cutting board, holding onto the thinner end to keep it steady, and cut a few slices off the not-so-meaty side. This creates a nice flat surface on one side of your ham to keep it stable on the cutting board while carving.

Lay your ham on the cutting board with the cut side down, and you're ready to slice. Hold your knife perpendicular to the ham bone and slice straight down until you reach the bone, then lift the knife and repeat. Start at the wide end and work toward the narrow end, leaving the slices attached to the bone. Finally, hold your knife horizontally and cut along the bone, freeing your ham slices so they're ready to serve.