Ina Garten's Sweet Addition For Juicy Baked Ham

Baked ham always has a spot on the dinner table during the holidays and at big family and friend get-togethers when you need to feed a crowd. Its signature sweet and savory taste allows for so many preparation options. You can make a ham with bourbon brown sugar glaze or a smoked pineapple ham – this meat is versatile. Celebrity chef Ina Garten, aka The Barefoot Contessa, turns to orange marmalade to create a sweet glaze for her ham, and it easily could be included on the list of Garten's best comfort food dishes. You may want to add it to your list to try, as well.

In an Instagram post, The Barefoot Contessa shared that, "For the holidays, my Orange Marmalade-Glazed Ham from 'Go-To Dinners' is the easiest and most delicious dinner you'll ever make! The bone-in ham is from @nodines_smokehouse — you make the marmalade glaze, pour it on the ham, and just bake it. How easy is that??! Great for dinner or for a cocktail party with mini biscuits and chutney." Garten isn't kidding. Her recipe is that easy, and the glaze offers notes that are both sweet and tangy.