32 Best Side Dish Recipes To Serve With Baked Ham

With its succulent interior and golden brown, glazed outer crust, baked ham always makes for a show-stopping centerpiece. This dish takes pride of place on dinner tables throughout the holiday season. It's a hearty, crowd-pleasing option for meat lovers, whether it's served as the main event or alongside turkey, chicken, or beef. Baked ham is fantastically versatile, too. When it comes to choosing the perfect selection of sides to enjoy the meat with, there are plenty of delicious options that'll elevate your spread.

Ham's rich, savory flavor means it fits in beautifully with countless savory sides, from classic roasted veggies and satisfying potato-based dishes to fluffy rolls and cozy casseroles. But ham's salty profile also provides a wonderful contrast to sides that feature a hint of sweetness — think tangy fruits and honey glazes. To bring you some inspiration, we scoured the Tasting Table archives to round up the very best picks for pairing with this meat. Next time you're whipping up a ham dinner, consider serving the joint with one of these tempting accompaniments.