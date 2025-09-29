9 Ham Recipes With Next-Level Glazes
A gorgeously caramelized glazed ham is the ultimate centerpiece for any celebratory meal. Sticky on the outside, yet delightfully moist and tender in the middle, this crowd-pleasing dish offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors. And that striking, glossy appearance makes it a real standout.
While honey is a popular ingredient for concocting a ham glaze, there are various approaches you can take when mixing up that sweet topping. Some recipes amp up the tanginess with a dash of mustard, and others give the meat a more grown-up finish with the addition of something boozy. You can even top the ham with fruit slices before baking to inject it with even more natural sweetness.
There are multiple cooking methods to consider here as well. Oven-baking is a tried-and-tested technique, but some ham recipes call for the slow cooker or smoker instead. And, if you're cooking for a smaller number of people, you can even glaze and grill individual ham steaks rather than a whole ham joint. So, here are nine different ways you can take ham to the next level with the addition of a mouth-watering glaze.
Smoked Pineapple Ham
Enhanced with the juicy tang of pineapple and heaps of rich, smoky flavor, this recipe begins with a hearty bone-in joint. First, you'll use toothpicks to adorn the surface of the jam with the vibrant canned pineapple rings, before heating up the glaze mixture. This is made with a simple combination of pineapple juice (from the can of rings), brown sugar, and pineapple preserves. The ham is cooked in a smoker and brushed with the glaze partway through cooking for the ultimate sticky finish.
Recipe: Smoked Pineapple Ham
Ham With Bourbon Brown Sugar Glaze
This boozy recipe keeps things convenient with a pre-cooked ham, making it wonderfully easy to prepare and cook. The joint is first scored with criss-cross lines, then doused in bourbon to infuse the meat with tons of spicy warmth. The glaze is a tempting medley of orange juice, brown sugar, mustard, molasses, and even more bourbon. This is brushed liberally into all of the crevices multiple times throughout cooking to really maximize those citrusy, sweet, and tangy flavors.
Spiral-Sliced Honey-Glazed Ham
A spiral-sliced ham takes the hassle out of slicing and serving, and this recipe continues the convenience with a simple yet delicious three-ingredient glaze. Once the ham has been partially baked for around an hour, just brush it with a mixture of Dijon mustard, honey, and brown sugar, being sure to separate the slices so the glaze can seep right into the middle. When the meat is fully baked, you can then give it a final coating with all of the glorious juices that have collected in the bottom of the baking dish.
Recipe: Spiral-Sliced Honey-Glazed Ham
Easter Ham
Here, boneless ham gets a striking makeover with some pleasing diamond scoring and the addition of whole cloves, which are pushed into the surface of the meat to infuse it with spicy warmth. As for the glaze, marmalade is the secret ingredient here, giving the meat an irresistibly zesty hit that's further enhanced with the addition of tangy apple cider vinegar, spicy brown mustard, and sweet brown sugar.
Recipe: Easter Ham
Glazed Slow Cooker Ham
Gently simmered to tender perfection in the slow cooker, this ham recipe is bursting with aromatic flavor. Submerging the joint in cola makes the meat amazingly sweet and tender, with the addition of veggies, herbs, and spices to the pot bringing a flavorful dose of savory richness. And yes, we didn't forget that all-important glaze. The rich mixture of honey, mustard, Chinese five-spice, and red wine vinegar is brushed on after slow cooking, before the ham is finished off in the oven to achieve a beautifully caramelized finish.
Recipe: Glazed Slow Cooker Ham
Honey Baked Ham Copycat
The signature taste of the HoneyBaked Ham Company's crunchy-topped, glazed ham joint is nostalgic for many of us, and this recipe sets out to recreate that irresistible flavor and texture. To a spiral-sliced ham, you'll add a rich mixture of butter, honey, and Dijon mustard, before partially baking it in the oven. Later comes the warming glaze, which features more of that honey-mustard goodness, plus brown sugar, garlic powder, and spices like cloves and ground ginger. After a final high-temp stint in the oven, this sets to form a gorgeous, crust-like topping.
Recipe: Honey Baked Ham Copycat
Whiskey Glazed Ham
If you love the boozy warmth of whiskey, this fantastically sticky glazed ham recipe is a must-try. Here, the whiskey glaze gets infused with cloves, cinnamon, and orange peel, giving the dish a wonderfully comforting, festive feel. And, we use German Black Forest ham, which boasts a distinct smoky-sweet taste. Since the meat is already cooked, it's a simple case of brushing over the glaze and baking the ham for 30 minutes or so, before garnishing the final show-stopper with cinnamon sticks, herbs, or citrus slices as you please.
Recipe: Whiskey Glazed Ham
Baked Spiral Ham
This succulent baked spiral ham gets a sweet finish with the help of a spicy maple glaze. Just simmer pineapple juice with maple syrup, brown sugar, cinnamon sticks, and cloves until thick and sticky, and brush this mixture atop the pre-sliced joint. The ham will only need around 45 minutes in the oven, with a second brush of glaze about 15 minutes in, and a final one before serving. We love to garnish the freshly baked ham with juicy pineapple slices and whole spices.
Recipe: Baked Spiral Ham
Honey Mustard Ham Steak
Prepping a whole ham joint isn't the only way to enjoy the sweet and salty goodness of glazed ham. In this recipe, we opt for ham steaks, which are ideal for grilling or cooking in a griddle pan. We brush the meat slices with a classic honey mustard glaze, basting and flipping the steaks throughout cooking for maximum flavor and a nice, even char. Try serving the ham with chunky fries and steamed greens for a hearty, well-rounded dinner.
Recipe: Honey Mustard Ham Steak
