9 Ham Recipes With Next-Level Glazes

A gorgeously caramelized glazed ham is the ultimate centerpiece for any celebratory meal. Sticky on the outside, yet delightfully moist and tender in the middle, this crowd-pleasing dish offers the perfect balance of sweet and savory flavors. And that striking, glossy appearance makes it a real standout.

While honey is a popular ingredient for concocting a ham glaze, there are various approaches you can take when mixing up that sweet topping. Some recipes amp up the tanginess with a dash of mustard, and others give the meat a more grown-up finish with the addition of something boozy. You can even top the ham with fruit slices before baking to inject it with even more natural sweetness.

There are multiple cooking methods to consider here as well. Oven-baking is a tried-and-tested technique, but some ham recipes call for the slow cooker or smoker instead. And, if you're cooking for a smaller number of people, you can even glaze and grill individual ham steaks rather than a whole ham joint. So, here are nine different ways you can take ham to the next level with the addition of a mouth-watering glaze.