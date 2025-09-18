The Subtle Difference Between Pork Butt And Shoulder You Should Know

Most Americans are probably only familiar with a few basic cuts of pork, but even then, naming conventions can be confusing. We know pork chops and loin, ham, and a few others, but not many people could tell you where they come from. Once you get into pork steaks and country-style ribs, you are probably totally lost. And one of the most confusing names seems deliberately misleading. Pork butt is not actually from the rear of the pig; that is where the ham is cut from. Instead, pork butt, also called Boston butt, is from the shoulder area of the pig. But then, of course, you'll ask, where is the shoulder from?

The confusion stems from how pigs and other animals, like cows, are broken down. There are larger cuts called primal cuts, which include entire sections of the animal, and then the primal cuts are broken down into the more specific cuts of pork you find at the grocery store. Pork shoulder is one of the four primal pork cuts, which also includes the belly, leg, and the loin. Pork butt is a subsection of pork shoulder, coming from the area at the top of the pig's front legs, behind the head. So pork butt is pork shoulder, but not all pork shoulder is pork butt. What's even more confusing is that the other subsection of the shoulder sometimes just gets called "pork shoulder," so the name is used as both a larger category and a smaller cut from that area.