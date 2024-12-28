Pork Steaks Vs Pork Chops: What's The Difference?
If you're a fan of pork chops you might think of them as the steak cuts of the pig, which makes it a little confusing when you stumble on something actually labeled pork steak on the shelf. While it's a very popular meat for all kinds of recipes, cuts of pork don't get the kind of attention specific cuts of steak do. You have your chops, your tenderloin, but not the litany of brand name cuts like ribeye, filet mignon, and porterhouse that you do with beef. This masks the diversity of what pork has to offer. Just like cows, pigs are divided into larger primal cuts like shoulder, loin, and ham that each have unique attributes and get subdivided into all kinds of products that are useful for specific techniques like slow roasting, grilling, or grinding into sausage.
Within this breakdown of uses, pork steaks and pork chops come from different sections of the pig. While they can be cooked in similar "steak-like" ways, they are far from the same thing. Pork steaks have higher levels of fat, and that makes them juicier than most pork chops. However, it can also mean they need to be cooked longer. And while pork steaks mostly come in one cut, pork chops are actually an entire category and come in a variety of specific cuts that each have their own unique characteristics for different pork chop recipes. Most importantly, both can make an easy and delicious dinner.
What is a pork chop?
Pork chops are smaller cuts of meat which come from the loin of the pig. The loin runs along the animal's back and contains a variety of cuts you probably know, including the tenderloin subsection and the ribs. Pork chops are cut from all sections of the loin, and where they come from determines the different types of pork chop. While each kind has unique elements, they all tend to be leaner and more mild in flavor, compared to other cuts of pork. This makes most of them ideal for cooking methods like searing and grilling, which can cook them without drying them out. Because of their leanness, pork chops also benefit from brining to improve their juiciness and flavor.
Common types of pork chops include the rib chop, loin chop, and boneless chop. Rib chops are essentially the ribeye of the pig, with bone-in versions containing the baby back rib. They are tender and have a little more fat marbling, making them more flavorful. Loin chops tend to have part of the tenderloin attached and are leaner and milder. Boneless chops are essentially rib chops, but without the section around the bone, they are usually less fatty and thus more prone to dry out. You'll also see sirloin and shoulder chops, which come from each end of the loin. These have more sinew and muscle, meaning they should be slow cooked to tenderize.
What is a pork steak?
Pork steaks are cut from the pork butt section of the pig, also called the Boston butt. This part of the pig is not actually from the rear, but the shoulder. Also confusingly the shoulder area of the pig is divided into two cuts, and what you see labeled "pork shoulder," is from the lower picnic shoulder area, while pork butt is the upper shoulder. Unlike the pork shoulder, which is tougher, more sinewy, and better for slow cooking, the pork butt area doesn't get as much work, so it is more tender. It's also well marbled with fat, which makes it juicy and very flavorful. Pork butt is usually sold as large chunks for larger roasts, but you will see separate pork steaks, also called pork blade steaks, which are just smaller cuts of the larger butt and which many butchers should be able to easily cut for you if they are not on the shelf already.
Because of their tender texture and generously-marbled fat pork steaks are extremely versatile cuts. Their richness means they won't dry out as easily as pork chops and can be grilled or seared even more easily. However, the amount of fat also makes pork butt and steaks great for slow cooking, and it's a popular choice for pulled pork. It also has the benefit of being a relatively cheap cut. That combo of versatility and affordability makes it a perfect choice for any manner of great pork recipes.