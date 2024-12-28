Pork Steaks Vs Pork Chops: What's The Difference?

If you're a fan of pork chops you might think of them as the steak cuts of the pig, which makes it a little confusing when you stumble on something actually labeled pork steak on the shelf. While it's a very popular meat for all kinds of recipes, cuts of pork don't get the kind of attention specific cuts of steak do. You have your chops, your tenderloin, but not the litany of brand name cuts like ribeye, filet mignon, and porterhouse that you do with beef. This masks the diversity of what pork has to offer. Just like cows, pigs are divided into larger primal cuts like shoulder, loin, and ham that each have unique attributes and get subdivided into all kinds of products that are useful for specific techniques like slow roasting, grilling, or grinding into sausage.

Advertisement

Within this breakdown of uses, pork steaks and pork chops come from different sections of the pig. While they can be cooked in similar "steak-like" ways, they are far from the same thing. Pork steaks have higher levels of fat, and that makes them juicier than most pork chops. However, it can also mean they need to be cooked longer. And while pork steaks mostly come in one cut, pork chops are actually an entire category and come in a variety of specific cuts that each have their own unique characteristics for different pork chop recipes. Most importantly, both can make an easy and delicious dinner.