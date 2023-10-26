39 Pork Recipes You Need To Try Making This Fall

There's no meat quite like pork. While chicken and turkey are too lean and ground beef is too fatty, pork stands a firm middle ground. Since it's also derived from a relatively large animal, you can get different cuts of meat suited to several dishes. For example, if you're making pulled pork, you should opt for a pork shoulder that can hold up to several hours in a slow cooker or smoker. But if you're looking for a quick-cooking, easy-to-make addition to chili, stick to ground pork.

Pork doesn't come without its pitfalls (or pig-falls). It is prone to overcooking and drying out, which can be fatal for almost any recipe that uses the ingredient. Most pork chops, roasts, and loins should only be cooked until an internal temperature reads 145 F and rest for at least three minutes until it's cooked through. Ground pork, conversely, should be cooked to 160 F and does not require a rest time. Being a master at making pork at home is all about knowing these small yet crucial details and selecting the perfect recipe. Here are some of our favorites.