15 Pork Chop Recipes To Incorporate Into Your Dinner Rotation

Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly protein to add to your dinner or you're just tired of eating chicken, beef, and shrimp over and over again, pork may be the way to go. And there's perhaps no easier — or more delicious — way to eat pork than to cook a pork chop. Of course, you can always keep things simple and season your pork with just salt and pepper, but if you want to take your pork chop game to the next level, you have plenty of options at your disposal. There are so many different ways to season and cook your pork chops, and we've collected some of our favorites here.

Check out this list of recipes to get an idea of what to make for dinner this week or how to use up those pork chops you have in the back of the fridge. No matter which recipe you choose, you're in for an undeniably flavorful experience.