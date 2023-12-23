15 Pork Chop Recipes To Incorporate Into Your Dinner Rotation
Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly protein to add to your dinner or you're just tired of eating chicken, beef, and shrimp over and over again, pork may be the way to go. And there's perhaps no easier — or more delicious — way to eat pork than to cook a pork chop. Of course, you can always keep things simple and season your pork with just salt and pepper, but if you want to take your pork chop game to the next level, you have plenty of options at your disposal. There are so many different ways to season and cook your pork chops, and we've collected some of our favorites here.
Check out this list of recipes to get an idea of what to make for dinner this week or how to use up those pork chops you have in the back of the fridge. No matter which recipe you choose, you're in for an undeniably flavorful experience.
Warm and Cozy Pork Paprikash
It's a cold winter day, and all you want is a plate of something warm and comforting. That's exactly when it's time to make paprikash. And when you want it to be as filling and as flavorful as possible? Make it with pork.
It's cozy, it's comforting, and it has just a hint of spice that might help warm you up. We love serving this pork paprikash over a bed of egg noodles, although you could use rice if that's what you happen to have on hand.
Recipe: Warm and Cozy Pork Paprikash
Keto-Friendly Pecan Crusted Pork Chops
We all love a breaded, fried pork chop. But if you're keto, that breading may not be the best option for your diet. If you're looking for an alternative that still has that crisp you love, you need to try this recipe for Keto-Friendly Pecan Crusted Pork Chops. Because you're using pecans instead of breading, you can get that crust you love without sacrificing your diet.
This is a surprisingly simple meal that keto and non-keto eaters alike will enjoy. Serve it with a side of veggies.
Pesto Pork Chops
Pork chops are flavorful all on their own, but that doesn't mean they can't use an extra boost of flavor. If you want to infuse your pork chops with fresh, herby flavors, you should consider using pesto.
These Pesto Pork Chops are incredibly easy to make, even if you're not a pro at cooking meat. Want to keep things really simple? Just opt for some store-bought pesto. Otherwise, you can make your own for an even fresher taste.
Recipe: Pesto Pork Chops
Easy Pork Chops
Making pork chops doesn't have to be a big production, especially when you follow this recipe for Easy Pork Chops that come together in a flash. All you'll need is the meat, of course, some seasonings, and an air fryer.
We love using an air fryer for this recipe because it ensures that we can get dinner on the table in just 20 minutes. Plus, the air fryer gives your pork chops a crisp, perfectly cooked exterior that makes every bite more delicious.
Recipe: Easy Pork Chops
Sous Vide Pork Chops
When you want to make the most tender, succulent pork chops you've ever had at home, you have to sous vide your pork. Yes, it does take more time than it would to just throw your pork chops on the stove or the grill, but that extra investment of time is worth it.
If you always seem to dry your pork chops out, the sous vide method is the way to go. It'll essentially ensure that your pork chops will come out nice and juicy instead of tough and dry.
Recipe: Sous Vide Pork Chops
Air Fryer Pork Chops
It can be all too easy to mess up pork chops, leaving them sad, dry, and dehydrated when you really want a moist cut of meat with just the perfect amount of fat. One way to ensure you don't dry out your pork chops is to follow this Air Fryer Pork Chops recipe.
Cooking your pork chops in the air fryer is a good way to help them hold onto some of their moisture while also cooking them all the way through. This recipe will only take 45 minutes of your time.
Recipe: Air Fryer Pork Chops
Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chops
Sheet pan meals may just be the easiest way to make dinner on a busy evening, and that's exactly why we're such big fans of this Honey Mustard Sheet Pan Baked Pork Chop recipe. You don't have to stand over a stove to get perfectly cooked pork chops — these cook in the oven right alongside the carrots and potatoes.
The honey mustard will give your pork the perfect mix of acidic and sweet flavors, while the apple lends a complexity to the finished dish. It's a must-make recipe for fall and winter.
Jerk Marinated Pork Chops
The secret to truly delicious pork chops? Marinating them ahead of time. This recipe for Jerk Marinated Pork Chops will ensure you never make an under-seasoned pork chop again in your life.
Scotch bonnet peppers are an important ingredient in this dish, as they give the pork the intense spice it needs. Grounding spices, like nutmeg, allspice, and ground cloves ensure that searing heat isn't too overpowering. Serve your pork chops with rice, potatoes, or some bread on the side plus a salad for a more filling meal.
Recipe: Jerk Marinated Pork Chops
Chipotle Adobo Pork Chops
Chipotle may not be the most common seasoning for pork chops, but that doesn't mean you can't switch things up and try something new with your pork. By marinating your pork chops in adobo sauce and then adding some lime to the mix, you'll have a super-flavorful finished product that offers spice and brightness all in one delicious package.
You'll want to marinate the pork chops for about 2 hours. However, since this recipe only takes about 30 minutes of prep time, you won't have to spend a ton of time on dinner.
Recipe: Chipotle Adobo Pork Chops
Apple Chutney Stuffed Pork Chops
Some food pairings are so classic that you have to give them a try. Peanut butter and jelly, for example, is a timeless pairing. So is popcorn and butter. And another one? Pork and apples.
This recipe for Apple Chutney Stuffed Pork Chops is a must-try for those who love savory and sweet flavor combos. The sweetness of the apple plays especially well with pork's fatty, savory qualities, creating a harmony of flavors that's perfect for a special meal.
Recipe: Apple Chutney Stuffed Pork Chops
Creamy Smothered Pork Chops
One way to make sure you don't dry out your pork chops while you're cooking them? Smother them in a rich, decadent sauce. That's just what this recipe for Creamy Smothered Pork Chops calls for you to do.
Onions and mushrooms provide an umami flavor base for the sauce, which keeps the pork chops moist. You could serve this with potatoes, pasta, or some other kind of starch. Add a vegetable on the side to keep things fresh.
Recipe: Creamy Smothered Pork Chops
Seared Pork with Peach Chutney
There are so many different ways to cook pork chops, but searing them is one of our favorite methods because it creates the perfect crust on the exterior of the meat. But what makes this recipe for Seared Pork and Peach Chutney stand out the most is, of course, the peaches.
Peaches pair especially well with pork because they have enough acidity to brighten up the fatty meat while also lending some sweetness to the dish. Thai chili adds a burst of heat to the pork.
Recipe: Seared Pork with Peach Chutney
Pesto Marinated Pork Chops
When you don't feel like cooking an extravagant dinner but still want to sit down to a meal that's as drool-worthy as one you'd find in a restaurant, you have to turn to this recipe for Pesto Marinated Pork Chops. By using both basil and parsley for the pesto, you can create an ultra-flavorful marinade that will transform average pork chops into a special dinner.
The pork chops in this recipe are delicious but don't forget to cook some tomatoes on the side as well. When they're served with the pork, they'll give the dish a burst of juiciness.
Recipe: Pesto Marinated Pork Chops
Air Fryer Parmesan Crusted Boneless Pork Chops
We love a pork chop on its own, but when it's covered with cheese and crisped to perfection? It might just be our favorite quick and easy dinner main. Luckily, that's easy to achieve when you follow this Air Fryer Parmesan Crusted Boneless Pork Chop recipe.
When you use your air fryer, this recipe comes together in just 20 minutes. Just keep in mind that you will want to use boneless pork chops specifically — you don't want to be biting into a huge bone through the Parmesan crust.
Pan Seared Pork Chops with Parsnip Apple Puree
Pork chops can be relatively basic, or you can turn them into a sophisticated dinner when you want to make something that feels a bit fancier. If you're opting for the latter, try making these Pan Seared Pork Chops with Parsnip and Apple Puree.
The puree is a step up from basic mashed potatoes, but they provide that same kind of creamy element to the dish. Pan-searing the pork chops gives you that textural contrast that brings the whole dish together.