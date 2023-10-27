Keto-Friendly Pecan-Crusted Pork Chops Recipe

With the ever-increasing popularity of the keto diet, the demand for recipes that help dieters get their ideal combination of macros is skyrocketing. Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye has devised this simple pecan-crusted pork chop recipe, and with a low carbohydrate content and high fat and protein content, this dish is a delicious keto-friendly dinner option for both keto followers and everyone else.

The mixture of nutty toasted pecans and salty meaty pork make this simple dish full of flavor with little effort. Pecans are a great keto-friendly nut choice, but did you know that there are several different varieties? Pecans are native to the Americas; some varieties were cultivated by Native Americans hundreds of years ago, while others were developed more recently. For this recipe, the Caddo variety of pecan would work well, as it has a high oil content, which releases strong aromas when roasted, which means it lends itself really well to savory dishes.

The rich crunchy texture of the pecan coating and the juiciness of the pork chops make a wonderful pairing and offer a great, different way to enjoy this popular cut of meat. Read on to find out how easy it is to make this keto-friendly pecan-crusted pork chop recipe.