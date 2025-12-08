What Holiday Dinners Looked Like Through The Decades

The holiday season is upon us, and that usually means it's time to start preparing, serving, and eating a heck of a lot of food. This time of year is about family, friends, and gift-giving, sure, but it's the food that many of us look forward to the most, let's be honest. And it's been that way for decades. We know this because we have scoured the internet to find out what people were eating during the holidays in each decade throughout the 20th century.

The truth is, holiday spreads vary widely from family to family, and they always have. There is no single dish that unites everyone, or sums up an entire decade. However, we did gain a sense of which types of foods people seemed to be reaching for or aspiring to the most over the years.

Roast meats were a given, of course, but what kind and what they were served with changed considerably. In the 1900s? It might have been oyster patties. In the 1970s? Molded Brussels sprouts might have been your go-to. Intrigued? Let's jump in.