The 1930s are remembered as one of the toughest eras in American History. The nation was in disarray, banks were shuttered, unemployment had skyrocketed, and food was scarce. We call it the Great Depression for good reason. While it wasn't the first major economic downturn that Americans faced — the "Long Depression" lasted from 1873 to 1899 — it was the absolute worst, starting with the stock market crash of 1929 and ending finally in 1939. Two U.S. presidents held office during that period, Herbert Hoover and Franklin D. Roosevelt. In truth, things only began turning around in 1941 with the industrial boom of World War II.

Several factors contributed to food scarcity during this time, forcing Americans into breadlines and soup kitchens. Those who could afford ingredients had to prepare them in inventive ways. Staying fed was a daily challenge for Americans, but it inspired the creation of versatile, budget-friendly recipes still enjoyed today. Here are 18 foods people ate during the Great Depression.