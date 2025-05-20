Give Your Cookout Leftovers New Life With A Nostalgic Poor Man's Meal
Stretching your dollar and avoiding food waste is more important than ever these days and, when the summer grilling season is here, you can expect lots of leftovers. If you're stuck on ways to use up leftover hot dogs or burgers, there's a Depression-era recipe that will breathe new life into your cookout favorites. Try out the "poor man's meal," of which there are a number of different variations to give your BBQ best a second life as a weeknight dinner or anytime dish. Though there are several ways to customize it, the basics of a poor man's meal remain largely consistent: potatoes, onions, salt, pepper, and a protein, typically ground beef or hot dogs. Some versions include corn, garlic, or cream of mushroom soup among other additions, but you can make yours any way you wish.
The most useful thing about the poor man's meal is that it makes quick and easy work of your leftovers. It's simple to prepare and you can start with either cooked hot dogs and burgers — and even cubed spam — or any leftover raw meat that you'll cook through in the process. The combination of protein and potatoes gives the dish a simple shepherd's pie flavor, particularly if you add veggies. There are also endless possibilities for other toppings and go-withs like cheese, hot sauce, and more.
Making a poor man's meal
Having a thoughtful combination of starch, protein, and savory flavors makes the poor man's meal an unbeatable option when you want to repurpose leftover food. Start by chopping up plain potatoes and onions and browning them in a skillet with salt and pepper before adding either sliced hot dogs or ground beef and cooking everything until it's done. You can add other sauces and condiments such as salsa, sauerkraut, tomato sauce, or canned mushroom soup depending on your preferences, the flavor profile you want to achieve, and what you've got on hand. Choosing from the absolute best canned foods to stock in your pantry will keep costs low and still taste significant.
Serve this dish alongside toast, crackers, or any of your favorite vegetables, or melt cheese on top of it to give it more of a casserole-style presentation. Looking at other BBQ leftovers you might also have on hand, it would go well mixed with your favorite BBQ sauce and served up on buns for a new twist on a sloppy Joe. Any way you make your poor man's meal, doing so for the love of helping good food last a little longer will guarantee delight in every bite.