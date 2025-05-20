Give Your Cookout Leftovers New Life With A Nostalgic Poor Man's Meal

Stretching your dollar and avoiding food waste is more important than ever these days and, when the summer grilling season is here, you can expect lots of leftovers. If you're stuck on ways to use up leftover hot dogs or burgers, there's a Depression-era recipe that will breathe new life into your cookout favorites. Try out the "poor man's meal," of which there are a number of different variations to give your BBQ best a second life as a weeknight dinner or anytime dish. Though there are several ways to customize it, the basics of a poor man's meal remain largely consistent: potatoes, onions, salt, pepper, and a protein, typically ground beef or hot dogs. Some versions include corn, garlic, or cream of mushroom soup among other additions, but you can make yours any way you wish.

The most useful thing about the poor man's meal is that it makes quick and easy work of your leftovers. It's simple to prepare and you can start with either cooked hot dogs and burgers — and even cubed spam — or any leftover raw meat that you'll cook through in the process. The combination of protein and potatoes gives the dish a simple shepherd's pie flavor, particularly if you add veggies. There are also endless possibilities for other toppings and go-withs like cheese, hot sauce, and more.