Before Plant-Based Was Trendy, There Was Depression-Era Mock Chicken
Plant-based diets are all the rage in modern times, with a vast array of fake meats and dairy products to satisfy any carnivorous cravings. But decades ago, mock chicken was a popular recipe well before plant-based diets were trendy. The only thing Depression-era mock chicken has in common with the animal itself is the presence of an egg in the recipe.
As with many types of meat and fish, chicken was scarce during the Depression. Even if households owned chickens, it was wiser to keep the chickens alive to produce eggs for years than to kill the animal for a few meals' worth of meat. Eggs are a filling protein substitute and as close to actual chicken as you can get, making them a great meatless alternative.
The standard recipe for mock chicken consists of a boiled, peeled tomato, onion, butter, and an egg. Boiling the tomato whole loosens the skin for easier removal; however, you are allowed to use modern conveniences like these canned whole peeled tomatoes from Amazon Fresh. Diced tomato and onion are fried in butter to create a savory and sweet foundation for the scrambled egg you'll subsequently add. The result is a warm, comforting saucy scramble that managed to fill Depression-era bellies without meat. Unlike a typical fluffy egg scramble, mock chicken was traditionally served cold to sop up with a slice of bread.
Ways to enjoy mock chicken
It may be a Depression-era recipe, but mock chicken is just as delicious and even more relevant than ever. Whether you're on a tight budget or adhering to a vegetarian diet, you can whip up mock chicken for a snack or meal on a moment's notice. Eggs, tomatoes, onions, and butter are all staples you're likely to have on hand, and you can incorporate more ingredients or pair the dish with carbs to make it a well-rounded meal.
The easiest way to make mock chicken into a meal is to make a sandwich out of it by piling it onto a slice of sandwich bread slathered with this lemony garlic aioli – yet another egg-based recipe. You can also add it to corn or flour tortillas with some black beans and diced cilantro for a mock chicken taco or burrito. Season the mock chicken with paprika, cumin, oregano, and chili powder, top it with feta cheese, and serve over a bed of couscous for some Middle Eastern flair.
You can also swap the salt in mock chicken with a dash of soy sauce and supplement the ingredients with diced ginger for a take on Chinese tomato egg stir fry to serve it over steamed white rice. For a dairy-free mock chicken, substitute the butter with a tasty, earthy olive oil, season with fresh basil, oregano, and garlic powder, and serve it over polenta or fettuccine.