Plant-based diets are all the rage in modern times, with a vast array of fake meats and dairy products to satisfy any carnivorous cravings. But decades ago, mock chicken was a popular recipe well before plant-based diets were trendy. The only thing Depression-era mock chicken has in common with the animal itself is the presence of an egg in the recipe.

As with many types of meat and fish, chicken was scarce during the Depression. Even if households owned chickens, it was wiser to keep the chickens alive to produce eggs for years than to kill the animal for a few meals' worth of meat. Eggs are a filling protein substitute and as close to actual chicken as you can get, making them a great meatless alternative.

The standard recipe for mock chicken consists of a boiled, peeled tomato, onion, butter, and an egg. Boiling the tomato whole loosens the skin for easier removal; however, you are allowed to use modern conveniences like these canned whole peeled tomatoes from Amazon Fresh. Diced tomato and onion are fried in butter to create a savory and sweet foundation for the scrambled egg you'll subsequently add. The result is a warm, comforting saucy scramble that managed to fill Depression-era bellies without meat. Unlike a typical fluffy egg scramble, mock chicken was traditionally served cold to sop up with a slice of bread.