This Old-School Peanut Butter Bread Baked During The Depression Required No Yeast Or Eggs
In times of need, human ingenuity often shines. One great example of this is in Depression-era recipes like Hoover stew; when families couldn't afford certain pantry staples, they learned how to cook their favorite dishes without using them. For instance, yeast and eggs were hard to acquire during the Depression, so making regular bread recipes was a no-go for many families. As a result, home cooks came up with a type of peanut butter bread that requires neither, yet is still delicious and protein-packed.
The peanut butter bread recipe comes from the 1932 "Five Roses Cook Book," which was published by the eponymous Canadian flour company. All you need to make it is 2 cups of flour, ¼ cup of sugar, 4 teaspoons of baking powder, 1 cup of milk, and ½ cup of peanut butter (if you can't have milk, you can substitute water). Simply stir flour, sugar, and baking powder together until they're incorporated evenly, then mix in milk and peanut butter. Bake this batter at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, then let cool and slice. Whether you're pinching pennies, interested in historical recipes, or just really enjoy peanut butter, you'll love this simple and effective recipe.
Uses for peanut butter bread
While the peanut butter bread can be enjoyed on its own, there are also lots of different ways to use it in your kitchen. On a Reddit thread where one user showed off the bread they made (and claimed it tasted like a peanut butter cookie), others in the comments suggested using the bread for French toast, toasting it and adding various fruit jams, or even swirling in marshmallow fluff or Nutella to make it more decadent. Of course, another obvious use would be for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, as the peanut butter taste is already baked right into the bread. You could even use it for a peanut butter and banana sandwich, famously one of Elvis Presley's favorite meals.
As another Reddit user pointed out, the recipe is a great one to make with kids, as it's quick and simple, involves no sharp implements they could hurt themselves on, and results in a delicious treat they'll love to partake in. If you have kids you want to share a love for baking with or simply wish to spend some quality time together learning how to cook, consider letting them help next time you whip up this bread.