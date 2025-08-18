This Old-School Peanut Butter Bread Baked During The Depression Required No Yeast Or Eggs

In times of need, human ingenuity often shines. One great example of this is in Depression-era recipes like Hoover stew; when families couldn't afford certain pantry staples, they learned how to cook their favorite dishes without using them. For instance, yeast and eggs were hard to acquire during the Depression, so making regular bread recipes was a no-go for many families. As a result, home cooks came up with a type of peanut butter bread that requires neither, yet is still delicious and protein-packed.

The peanut butter bread recipe comes from the 1932 "Five Roses Cook Book," which was published by the eponymous Canadian flour company. All you need to make it is 2 cups of flour, ¼ cup of sugar, 4 teaspoons of baking powder, 1 cup of milk, and ½ cup of peanut butter (if you can't have milk, you can substitute water). Simply stir flour, sugar, and baking powder together until they're incorporated evenly, then mix in milk and peanut butter. Bake this batter at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 45 minutes, then let cool and slice. Whether you're pinching pennies, interested in historical recipes, or just really enjoy peanut butter, you'll love this simple and effective recipe.