18 Easy (And Safe) Cooking Skills You Should Teach Your Kids Early

If you have children, you may be wondering when you should start teaching them how to cook. You want to make sure they grow up to be independent in the kitchen, but you also don't want to jump the gun and expect too much of them too early. Plus, many cooking skills have the potential to be dangerous, such as chopping or slicing with a hot knife or carrying a pot of boiling water across the kitchen to drain it in the sink, so you may question the safety of introducing such skills to your kids.

Generally speaking, the earlier you can start involving your children in helping you prepare recipes, the better. Of course, the types of cooking skills that you should teach them will vary by age. A 12-year-old, for example, will be able to safely perform tasks that would be inappropriate for a toddler. Having safe and age-appropriate tools can also help as you start educating your children. Fortunately, there are plenty of great kitchen tools for kids that you could look into purchasing as you decide what you want to focus on.

Ahead, you'll find a list of some basic cooking skills you can start teaching your children when they are young. We've included some general guidelines related to the appropriate age to start teaching these tasks. However, every kid is different. You know your child much better than us, so use your best judgment to determine whether they are ready to safely execute a specific skill.